Aiming For 'Jana Gana Mana': Retired Bank Officer Wins Two World Masters Powerlifting Medals After Bypass Surgery
Bhadrachalam’s retired SBI officer D.V. Shankara Rao, 73, won world masters powerlifting silver and bronze in Reno, years after undergoing heart bypass surgery.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST
Bhadrachalam: The bronze medal gave D.V. Shankara Rao a place on the world podium. A silver followed a week later. But, for the 73-year-old retired bank officer, winning gold and hearing India’s national anthem played in celebration remains the next goal.
Years after undergoing heart bypass surgery, Rao has built a new chapter around powerlifting. His journey from a bank office in Bhadrachalam to an international competition platform has brought him four national gold medals and podium finishes in both classic and equipped powerlifting at the 2026 IPF World Masters Championships in Reno, Nevada.
The official results record him as Venkata Sankara Rao Desaraju, representing India in the men’s Masters 4, 74 kg category. He finished third overall in classic powerlifting and second overall in the equipped competition.
"I underwent heart bypass surgery in 2012, while still serving with SBI. The operation left me feeling physically weakened for a period. But my interest in staying active endured," says Rao.
Walking and yoga were already part of his fitness routine. Much later, encouragement from his friend Shankar Naik led him to a gym, where he began exploring powerlifting under the guidance of a coach.
"I progressed to national competition within six months of beginning gym training," says Rao who trained at a gym in Bhadrachalam under coach G.V. Rami Reddy. "His guidance helped prepare me for international competition," he adds.
His breakthrough came at the National Masters Classic and Equipped Powerlifting Championship in Kozhikode, Kerala, held from August 2 to 7, 2025.
Competing in the 83 kg category, Rao won four gold medals. India Book of Records subsequently recognised his achievement under the title “Maximum gold medals won in a single national powerlifting championship by a septuagenarian.” Its entry records his birth date as June 17, 1953, making him 72 at the national championship and 73 during his world championship appearances.
The national success encouraged him to pursue a place on the world stage.
At the 2026 IPF World Masters Classic & Equipped Powerlifting Championships, held in Reno from October 15 to 24, Rao competed in the 74 kg weight category.
In the classic competition, he recorded a 70 kg squat, a 65 kg bench press and a 95 kg deadlift. His combined total of 230 kg secured third place overall in his category. He followed that performance with silver in the equipped competition, registering a 60 kg squat, a 60 kg bench press and a 100 kg deadlift for a total of 220 kg. The official scoresheet placed him second behind Denmark’s John Terragni.
The two results gave the retired banker international podium finishes in both forms of the sport.
After his bronze-winning performance, Rao spoke about the moment he still hoped to experience.
“In world-class competitions, the national anthem of the winner is played. Since I finished in third place, our national anthem, the ‘Jana Gana Mana’ was not played. I will work even harder for future competitions to win a gold medal,” he said.
For Rao, the next target is clear. Having reached the world podium at 73, he wants to return and climb to its highest step.
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