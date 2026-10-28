ETV Bharat / sports

Aiming For 'Jana Gana Mana': Retired Bank Officer Wins Two World Masters Powerlifting Medals After Bypass Surgery

Bhadrachalam: The bronze medal gave D.V. Shankara Rao a place on the world podium. A silver followed a week later. But, for the 73-year-old retired bank officer, winning gold and hearing India’s national anthem played in celebration remains the next goal.

Years after undergoing heart bypass surgery, Rao has built a new chapter around powerlifting. His journey from a bank office in Bhadrachalam to an international competition platform has brought him four national gold medals and podium finishes in both classic and equipped powerlifting at the 2026 IPF World Masters Championships in Reno, Nevada.

The official results record him as Venkata Sankara Rao Desaraju, representing India in the men’s Masters 4, 74 kg category. He finished third overall in classic powerlifting and second overall in the equipped competition.

"I underwent heart bypass surgery in 2012, while still serving with SBI. The operation left me feeling physically weakened for a period. But my interest in staying active endured," says Rao.

Walking and yoga were already part of his fitness routine. Much later, encouragement from his friend Shankar Naik led him to a gym, where he began exploring powerlifting under the guidance of a coach.

"I progressed to national competition within six months of beginning gym training," says Rao who trained at a gym in Bhadrachalam under coach G.V. Rami Reddy. "His guidance helped prepare me for international competition," he adds.

His breakthrough came at the National Masters Classic and Equipped Powerlifting Championship in Kozhikode, Kerala, held from August 2 to 7, 2025.

Competing in the 83 kg category, Rao won four gold medals. India Book of Records subsequently recognised his achievement under the title “Maximum gold medals won in a single national powerlifting championship by a septuagenarian.” Its entry records his birth date as June 17, 1953, making him 72 at the national championship and 73 during his world championship appearances.