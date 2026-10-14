ETV Bharat / sports

BFI Suspends Secretary General Pramod Kumar With Immediate Effect

BFI President Ajay Singh has suspended secretary general ( IANS )

Sports Federations in India play a key role in governing sports, so their operations running smoothly are very important. Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is one such governing body in the country, and it has faced a setback. Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajay Singh has suspended secretary general Pramod Kumar with immediate effect pending an inquiry against him for alleged financial irregularities, non-cooperation with investigations and misuse of authority.

The suspension order was issued on Tuesday, in which Singh highlighted several allegations, including issuing a work order for a broadcasting arrangement without the required approval. The allegations also include failing to cooperate with an inquiry into the cancellation of a national championship and attempting to convene an unauthorised meeting to move a no-confidence motion against the president.

"You are hereby placed under interim suspension from the office of Secretary General with immediate effect, pending completion of the inquiry or until the order is modified or revoked by the competent authority, subject to the applicable provisions of the BFI Constitution," read the order, in possession of PTI. The order also mentioned that the suspension was an interim measure and "shall not be construed as a final determination of the allegations". So, it remains to be seen whether the suspension continues or it will be lifted in the coming months. A day back, Kumar wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing Singh and BFI Executive Director Col. Arun Malik of "criminal intimidation" to halt the proposed no-confidence motion. However, Malik dismissed the charge as "baseless". In the BFI order, Singh also claimed that the federation had received notices from Pinnacle Broadcast Productions seeking an amount of Rs 1.5 crore for broadcasting of the World Boxing Finals Cup in Greater Noida in November last year. Kumar, in an earlier letter to the president, had claimed that Pinnacle committed Rs two crore towards sponsorship and broadcasting of the event. But, the company has denied of making any such sponsorship commitment.