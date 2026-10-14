BFI Suspends Secretary General Pramod Kumar With Immediate Effect
Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajay Singh has suspended secretary general Pramod Kumar for alleged financial irregularities.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST|
Updated : October 14, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Sports Federations in India play a key role in governing sports, so their operations running smoothly are very important. Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is one such governing body in the country, and it has faced a setback. Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajay Singh has suspended secretary general Pramod Kumar with immediate effect pending an inquiry against him for alleged financial irregularities, non-cooperation with investigations and misuse of authority.
The suspension order was issued on Tuesday, in which Singh highlighted several allegations, including issuing a work order for a broadcasting arrangement without the required approval. The allegations also include failing to cooperate with an inquiry into the cancellation of a national championship and attempting to convene an unauthorised meeting to move a no-confidence motion against the president.
📢 Announcement The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has suspended Pramod Kumar as Secretary General with immediate effect, under the BFI Constitution. #BFI https://t.co/SSYcmXVjFC— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) October 14, 2026
"You are hereby placed under interim suspension from the office of Secretary General with immediate effect, pending completion of the inquiry or until the order is modified or revoked by the competent authority, subject to the applicable provisions of the BFI Constitution," read the order, in possession of PTI.
The order also mentioned that the suspension was an interim measure and "shall not be construed as a final determination of the allegations". So, it remains to be seen whether the suspension continues or it will be lifted in the coming months.
A day back, Kumar wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing Singh and BFI Executive Director Col. Arun Malik of "criminal intimidation" to halt the proposed no-confidence motion. However, Malik dismissed the charge as "baseless".
In the BFI order, Singh also claimed that the federation had received notices from Pinnacle Broadcast Productions seeking an amount of Rs 1.5 crore for broadcasting of the World Boxing Finals Cup in Greater Noida in November last year.
Kumar, in an earlier letter to the president, had claimed that Pinnacle committed Rs two crore towards sponsorship and broadcasting of the event. But, the company has denied of making any such sponsorship commitment.
"The Federation has recently received notices from Pinnacle Broadcast Productions making a claim for Rs. 1.5 crore (approx.) for broadcasting undertaken in the World Boxing Final's Cup, Greater Noida, November 2025. Whereas, the understanding as per the letter forwarded by you to the President was that Pinnacle had committed and assured Rs. 2 crore for the sponsorship and broadcasting of the event. Pinnacle has now categorically denied making any such commitment, which raises serious doubt as to the authenticity of the letter that you personally represented Pinnacle had issued," the order further read, according to PTI.
Singh also mentioned that Kumar has filed to respond to the notice.
"...you have been repeatedly seeking time and have failed to respond to the notice issued to you and the specific questions raised by the duly constituted Inquiry Committee," it mentioned.
The order also levelled charges of calling a Special General Meeting (SGM) on October 28 to move a no-confidence motion against the president.
"It is deeply concerning that, instead of cooperating with the ongoing investigations, you have purported to issue cease-and-desist notices against senior officials of the BFI, show cause notices and a notice purporting to convene a meeting to move a no-confidence motion against the President," the order read.
In the end, the order mentioned that Kumar cannot exercise his functions as secretary general till the inquiry is going on and further disciplinary action will be taken if he obstructs the inquiry or interferes with the proceedings.
"Any attempt to violate the instant order of suspension, obstruct the inquiry, misuse the authority of BFI or interfere with its proceedings shall be viewed seriously and may invite further disciplinary action in accordance with the BFI Constitution and applicable rules and regulations."