ETV Bharat / sports

Ben Stokes To Play In Australia Two Months After International Retirement

Various media reports had suggested that many clubs were interested in acquiring his services, but Adelaide Strikers, coached by former Australia captain Tim Paine, made an official announcement of the signing.

Stokes will be fully available for the upcoming season and has become the first overseas cricketer to join the Australian league since the new contracting structure in the tournament. The BBL now has a direct-signing model, and it has provided the franchises more freedom in terms of where they want to put their money.

Hyderabad: Two months after announcing his international retirement, England all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to step on the cricket field once again. The former England captain has been signed by the Adelaide Strikers for the upcoming season of the Big Bash League.

"I'm really excited to be joining the Adelaide Strikers for BBL|16. I've always enjoyed playing in Australia, and when the opportunity came up to join the Strikers it was one I couldn't pass up,” Stokes said in a statement.

Adelaide Oval is an incredible place to play cricket, the Big Bash is a fantastic competition, and the Strikers have an exciting group, so I'm looking forward to meeting the players, getting stuck in and contributing to a successful season. I can't wait to get started, create some special memories with the group and give Strikers fans plenty to cheer about."

Notably, Stokes will play in the BBL for the second time after appearing for Melbourne Renegades in 2014-15 for four matches. The 35-year-old will play his first game for Strikers in the fixture against Sydney Thunder on December 16.

Stokes has not featured in T20 fixtures since 2024, when he played in the Hundred but picked up a hamstring injury. The England all-rounder has played for three franchises - Pune Rising Supergiants, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings - in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has scored two hundreds in the T20s, and both of them came in the IPL.

The upcoming edition of the BBL will start on December 12 with the Renegades playing the Perth Scorchers in Chennai. The league matches will last till January 17, while knockouts are scheduled to take place from January 19 to January 26.