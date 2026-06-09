Ben Stokes Nightclub Incident: England All-Rounder Captaincy Under Threat After Controversial Spat
Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were involved in a scuffle with the Saracens rugby players in the aftermath of the victory against New Zealand.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 1:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ben Stokes’ captaincy role is in jeopardy after the England Cricket Board (ECB) announced that he and Gus Atkinson are being investigated by the board for an undisclosed "incident" which occurred at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning.
ECB described the incident as "a breach of team protocols” after England’s 115-run win over New Zealand in the first Test of the three-match series. According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, considering the severity of the situation, Stokes’ captaincy might be under threat.
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ECB said on Monday evening that the incident has been handed to the Cricket Regulator, and both players might miss the second Test starting from June 17 at The Oval. The report further mentioned that the incident is understood to have involved players from Saracens Rugby Club. The controversy stemmed from a disagreement between Atkinson and an unnamed academy player.
"The ECB is currently investigating a breach of team protocols following the conclusion of the first Men's Test against New Zealand," the ECB's statement said.
"Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were present at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning when an incident took place. We are currently seeking further information, and an announcement regarding the squad for the second Test will be made in due course. The Cricket Regulator has been informed, and we will provide a further update when possible."
England had experienced a similar incident when they introduced a midnight curfew for players and staff after their tour to Australia this winter as the off-field behaviour of the players came under scrutiny.
Stokes was involved in a similar incident in 2017 when he was part of a late-night street fight outside an Mbargo nightclub in Bristol. Punches were thrown at each other in the incident, and they were subsequently arrested and charged. He underwent a trial in 2018 and was found not guilty. However, ECB handed him a fine for bringing the game into disrepute.