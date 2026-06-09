ETV Bharat / sports

Ben Stokes Nightclub Incident: England All-Rounder Captaincy Under Threat After Controversial Spat

Hyderabad: Ben Stokes’ captaincy role is in jeopardy after the England Cricket Board (ECB) announced that he and Gus Atkinson are being investigated by the board for an undisclosed "incident" which occurred at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning.

ECB described the incident as "a breach of team protocols” after England’s 115-run win over New Zealand in the first Test of the three-match series. According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, considering the severity of the situation, Stokes’ captaincy might be under threat.

ECB said on Monday evening that the incident has been handed to the Cricket Regulator, and both players might miss the second Test starting from June 17 at The Oval. The report further mentioned that the incident is understood to have involved players from Saracens Rugby Club. The controversy stemmed from a disagreement between Atkinson and an unnamed academy player.