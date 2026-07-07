‘Overturn This’: Belgium Takes A Dig At USA, FIFA and Trump Through A Cryptic Social Media Post
Belgium seemingly referred to Folarin Balogun’s red card suspension reversal in their Instagram post.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 11:17 AM IST
Hyderabad: Belgium’s dominant 4-1 win over the USA not only shattered the American dream of winning the World Cup but also ignited a social media battle. The federation uploaded a post which referred to the controversy relating to Folarin Balogun’s red card suspension. A few moments after crushing the USA, they seemingly took a dig at FIFA and the US establishment.
After the conclusion of the match, the team shared a photograph of their veteran striker Romelu Lukaku and a caption ‘overturn this ‘ was associated with the post. It was a picture where Lukaku was seen silencing the American crowd after scoring a goal.
The post seemed to be a mockery of the build-up to the knockout match.
What was the Folarin Balogun red card controversy?
American striker Folarin Balogun was shown a straight red card by the referee in the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, a decision that usually results in a one-match suspension. However, after heavy political lobbying from Washington according to media reports, FIFA’s independent disciplinary committee suspended the ban for one year on the eve of the match which allowed Balogun to make an appearance in the match.
Belgian midfielder Nicolas Raskin expressed after the match that the team doesn’t think that the suspension of Balogun’s red card was a fair decision.
“Like I said, I think there was always a justice somewhere in life and the fact that something can happen like that- you can put it all you want- but we don't think that was fair,” Raskin said while speaking to reporters.
“And today, I think it just brings us a little bit of luck. We needed to win the game and the message throughout.”
How Donald Trump got involved in the controversy?
The controversy erupted when US President Donald Trump held three separate conversations with FIFA President Gianni Infantino to complain about refereeing. He further defended his action from the Oval Office, saying, “All I did was ask for a review because I didn't think it was a foul. I didn't tell him what to do. I can't tell him what to do.”
After the decision to clear Balogun to play was taken, he praised the governing body, saying: Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!”