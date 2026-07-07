ETV Bharat / sports

‘Overturn This’: Belgium Takes A Dig At USA, FIFA and Trump Through A Cryptic Social Media Post

Hyderabad: Belgium’s dominant 4-1 win over the USA not only shattered the American dream of winning the World Cup but also ignited a social media battle. The federation uploaded a post which referred to the controversy relating to Folarin Balogun’s red card suspension. A few moments after crushing the USA, they seemingly took a dig at FIFA and the US establishment.

After the conclusion of the match, the team shared a photograph of their veteran striker Romelu Lukaku and a caption ‘overturn this ‘ was associated with the post. It was a picture where Lukaku was seen silencing the American crowd after scoring a goal.

The post seemed to be a mockery of the build-up to the knockout match.

Romalu Lukaku Belgium football post (Screen Grab from Instagram handle)

What was the Folarin Balogun red card controversy?

American striker Folarin Balogun was shown a straight red card by the referee in the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, a decision that usually results in a one-match suspension. However, after heavy political lobbying from Washington according to media reports, FIFA’s independent disciplinary committee suspended the ban for one year on the eve of the match which allowed Balogun to make an appearance in the match.