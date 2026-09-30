ETV Bharat / sports

Exclusive | 'Being A Good Player Doesn't Make You A Good Coach, It Needs Extra Effort': Legendary Hockey Player And 1980 Olympics Gold Medalist Rajinder Singh Senior

Mohali: Legendary hockey player and 1980 Olympics gold medalist Rajinder Singh Senior, who was mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his weekly 'Mann Ki Baat' program, has set up an academy to uplift talented yet underprivileged children from rural Punjab lacking access to quality coaching facilities.

PM Modi during his weekly program noted that Rajinder Singh—a gold medalist from the 1980 Olympics—is actively realizing the call for a new sports talent hunt across the country's villages and towns, an appeal the Prime Minister had made from the Red Fort on Independence Day.

Singh is held in high esteem in the world of hockey, and his achievements constitute a golden chapter in the history of Indian sports. As an outstanding player, he was a key member of the historic Indian team that won the gold medal at the 1980 Moscow Olympics. Furthermore, he demonstrated his prowess on the global stage by scoring a tournament-high 12 goals during the 1982 World Cup in Mumbai.

He also boasts an impressive record as a coach; under his able leadership, the Indian junior hockey team made history in 2001 by winning the World Cup for the first time. In recognition of this extraordinary contribution to sports, he has been honoured with the country's prestigious 'Dronacharya Award'.

Since the 1982–83 period, he has been continuously associated with high-level programs run by the Sports Department, SAI (Sports Authority of India), and the FIH (International Hockey Federation).

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Singh drew upon over four decades of vast experience, his 'RoundGlass Hockey Academy' to uplift rural children and the academy's operations.

Singh believes that natural hockey talent is ingrained in the soil of Punjab's villages.

Reflecting on this long journey and his experience, Rajinder Singh Sr. said that his career spans a long, arduous journey of 40–45 years.

“After retiring as a player in 1982, I prepared myself for coaching and obtained the necessary diploma; being a good player does not automatically make one a good coach—it requires dedicated, extra effort," he said.

Singh is serving as the Technical Lead at the RoundGlass Hockey Academy. Since 2018, the academy's programs have gained momentum, with the primary objective of honing hidden talent in rural areas. With the academy's assistance, new astroturf pitches are now being laid in Punjab's villages.

Describing the academy's role, the coach said, "I am now pursuing my passion for hockey through the RoundGlass Hockey Academy, where talented children from villages are being provided with high-quality facilities."

High standards of infrastructure and coaching

Thanks to the efforts of the RoundGlass Academy, children in villages are gaining access to modern facilities.

Approximately 3,000 children are undergoing hockey training across the academy's six major centers; notably, 60 to 70 percent of the coaches training them hold FIH Level-1 and Level-2 certifications.