ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla Gives Update On IPL’s Complete Schedule

Hyderabad: The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to commence from March 28. But the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has just released the schedule for the starting phase of the tournament, and the dates for the remaining fixtures are yet to be released. Thus, the fans are eagerly waiting for the remaining schedule of the season.

The wait is finally coming to an end, and BCCI secretary Rajiv Shukla has come up with a major update on the full timetable.

When will the complete schedule be released?

Shukla revealed that the announcement for the schedule will be made after the dates for polls in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry are unveiled today.

"It's good if the announcement is going to be made. After the dates are announced, we will be able to release the complete schedule of the IPL,” he said while speaking to ANI.