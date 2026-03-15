BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla Gives Update On IPL’s Complete Schedule
BCCI vice president Rajiv Shukla has revealed when the complete schedule of the IPL 2026 will be announced.
Published : March 15, 2026 at 3:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to commence from March 28. But the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has just released the schedule for the starting phase of the tournament, and the dates for the remaining fixtures are yet to be released. Thus, the fans are eagerly waiting for the remaining schedule of the season.
The wait is finally coming to an end, and BCCI secretary Rajiv Shukla has come up with a major update on the full timetable.
When will the complete schedule be released?
Shukla revealed that the announcement for the schedule will be made after the dates for polls in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry are unveiled today.
🚨 BCCI VICE - PRESIDENT ON REMAINING IPL SCHEDULE 🚨— Kiara (@crickiara) March 15, 2026
Rajiv Shukla said - “ after the Election date announcement,we will announce the remaining IPL schedule right now ”
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"It's good if the announcement is going to be made. After the dates are announced, we will be able to release the complete schedule of the IPL,” he said while speaking to ANI.
He also said that after the poll dates are announced, the organising team will know about the availability of police deployment, and the IPL schedule can be announced accordingly.
"If the schedule is announced today, it will be a relief for us. We will be able to release the complete schedule of IPL because the police deployment will be available only then. So, if the dates are announced today, we will be able to release the complete schedule of IPL soon," he added.
Why is the complete schedule of IPL delayed?
The delay is associated with the upcoming assembly elections in several Indian states. The elections will take place in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.
Multiple IPL matches are located in Kolkata, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati. As security forces will be busy in the election proceedings, the IPL schedule will be released in phases.
As of now, the IPL schedule for the first 20 matches is from March 28 to April 12 across 10 locations in India.