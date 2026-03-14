ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI Naman Awards 2026: Roger Binny, Rahul Dravid and Mithali Raj To Be Given Lifetime Achievement Award

Hyderabad: The BCCI will honour former India cricketers Roger Binny, Rahul Dravid and Mithali Raj with the Lifetime Achievement Award during its annual awards function, Naman 2026. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia in a media statement issued this afternoon, said, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will celebrate excellence across the Indian cricketing spectrum at the Naman Awards 2026, scheduled to be held on Sunday, 15 March 2026, in New Delhi.

"The annual ceremony recognises exceptional performances and enduring contributions across international, domestic and age group cricket while honouring individuals whose work has shaped the growth and stature of the game in the country," the statement said.

According to it, Roger Binny and Rahul Dravid will be bestowed with the Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, the BCCI’s highest honour, recognising outstanding service to Indian cricket. Mithali Raj will receive the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for Women, recognising her extraordinary contribution to the growth and global stature of women’s cricket in India.

A distinguished member of India’s historic 1983 World Cup winning team, Binny’s contribution to the game has spanned decades as a player, mentor and administrator. Renowned for his skilful seam bowling and invaluable ability to deliver breakthroughs at crucial moments, Binny finished as the highest wicket taker of the 1983 World Cup, playing a pivotal role in one of the most defining chapters in Indian cricket’s history. A member of the Indian squad that lifted the iconic World Championship of Cricket in 1985, Binny is also the first Indian cricketer to open both the bowling and the batting in the same ODI.

Following his playing career, Binny continued to serve Indian cricket with equal distinction. As coach of the Indian Under 19 team, he guided the side to victory in the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup in 2000, nurturing young cricketers at the start of their professional journeys. He later served as a national selector from 2012 to 2016 and played an important role in shaping the composition of the Indian team during a significant phase in the game’s evolution.

Binny has continued his long association with Indian cricket in an administrative capacity. He served as the 36th President of the BCCI from 2022 to 2025 and guided the organisation during a period of significant growth and global prominence for Indian cricket. Dravid will be honoured for his immense contribution to Indian cricket, both as one of the finest batters the game has witnessed and as a coach and guiding force who shaped a new era of Indian cricket, the statement said.

Dravid’s illustrious international career was built on a batting technique straight out of the manual, steely resilience, rock solid defence and overall mastery. He accumulated over 24,000 international runs, anchored India’s batting line up across formats for more than a decade and played a central role in many of the team’s most memorable victories as a batter and captain.

Following his playing career, Dravid seamlessly transitioned into a role that helped shape the future of Indian cricket. As Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), he played a pivotal role in strengthening India’s player development pathways, mentoring young cricketers and helping build a robust pipeline of talent for the national teams. His influence was most visible when he guided India’s Under 19 team to victory at the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup in 2018.