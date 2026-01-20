BCCI Bags AI Sponsorship Deal Worth INR 270 Crores For Three Years
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has bagged a lucrative sponsorship deal with Google's AI platform Gemini.
Published : January 20, 2026 at 8:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a massive boost to the tournament, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has secured a lucrative sponsorship deal worth INR 270 Crore for the three years ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). Interestingly, their rival ChatGPT is one of the sponsors of the ongoing edition of the Women’s Premier League.
According to a report by PTI, the three-year deal is inked taking global appeal into consideration.
"The deal is for three years and reinforces IPL's global appeal," a BCCI official told PTI.
Last year, the Indian team had to look for a new jersey sponsor after the Indian government banned real-money gaming platforms like Dream11. The change in the sponsorship occurred eventually as Apollo Tyres replaced Dream11 by bagging the rights after paying a price of INR 579 crore. Tata Group owns the title sponsorship rights.
Google's Gemini AI inks 3-yr IPL deal worth ₹270 crore! AI fan experiences from 2026. Pits against ChatGPT's WPL sponsorship. Cricket + tech future! #ipl2026 #GoogleGeminiAI #Gemini #IPL #BCCI #Google pic.twitter.com/rzNFnOFiXW— Kj_Info (@KarthikJ168832) January 20, 2026
The latest sponsorship from Gemini indicates the growing interest of the AI platforms in the cash-rich league. BCCI secretary Devaji Saikia also highlighted the same when ChatGPT became the sponsor of the WPL.
"From global leaders in AI, manufacturing and beverages to trusted Indian consumer brands, this partnership mix will play a critical role in shaping the fan experience and supporting the growth of women’s cricket,” he had said.
IPL 2026 schedule
The tentative dates for the tournament are from 26 March to 31 May 2026, which features 84 matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending champions, and they will aim to defend the title this time around.