BCCI Bags AI Sponsorship Deal Worth INR 270 Crores For Three Years

Hyderabad: In a massive boost to the tournament, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has secured a lucrative sponsorship deal worth INR 270 Crore for the three years ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). Interestingly, their rival ChatGPT is one of the sponsors of the ongoing edition of the Women’s Premier League.

According to a report by PTI, the three-year deal is inked taking global appeal into consideration.

"The deal is for three years and reinforces IPL's global appeal," a BCCI official told PTI.

Last year, the Indian team had to look for a new jersey sponsor after the Indian government banned real-money gaming platforms like Dream11. The change in the sponsorship occurred eventually as Apollo Tyres replaced Dream11 by bagging the rights after paying a price of INR 579 crore. Tata Group owns the title sponsorship rights.