Rohit Sharma ODI Retirement: BCCI Comes Up With New Update On Indian Cricketer’s Last ODI
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has snubbed all the speculations regarding Lord’s ODI being Rohit Sharma’s last 50-over game.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 9:43 AM IST
Hyderabad: Rohit Sharma has been at the centre of the spotlight recently, with the talk of the third ODI between India and England being his last white-ball game going on in the cricket fraternity. However, contrary to the speculations, BCCI has snubbed all the speculations, saying that there hasn’t been any such discussion of Lord’s being Rohit's last ODI.
"There are a lot of speculations going on in the media about Rohit Sharma's future. I want to firmly assert that there has been no such discussion that Rohit will be playing his last match at Lord's on Sunday," Saikia said, as quoted by news agency PTI.
"There are lot of speculations going on in media about Rohit Sharma's future. I want to firmly assert that there has been no such discussion that Rohit will be playing his last match at Lord's on Sunday. Rohit is a regular member of the Indian ODI team and he will continue to… pic.twitter.com/qpCQigZmXV— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 17, 2026
"Rohit is a regular member of the Indian ODI team, and he will continue to represent the country as long as he is in the scheme of things. In other words, Lord's ODI won't be his last match," he further added.
Speculations were rife that the 39-year-old former India captain was told by the selectors that they want to look beyond Rohit after the Lord’s ODI and want to give Yashasvi Jaiswal a long rope.
The report mentions that the BCCI top brass wasn't happy with the approach of the chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, and the head coach, Gautam Gambhir. The BCCI secretary stated after a long discussion involving all the stakeholders. The report further added that an influential former BCCI official, along with Saikia, also had a role in propelling the issue towards its logical conclusion.
Saikia also added in his statement that Rohit will be playing for the Indian team as long as "he is in the scheme of things".
Rohit in the ODI series against England
Rohit has managed to register scores of 11 and 26 in the first two matches of the ongoing England. In his last five matches, Rohit has only had one half-century when he played only one knock of 79 runs against Afghanistan. Also, he was seen struggling with his form in the recently concluded season of the Indian Premier League with the Mumbai Indians.