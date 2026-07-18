ETV Bharat / sports

Rohit Sharma ODI Retirement: BCCI Comes Up With New Update On Indian Cricketer’s Last ODI

File Photo: Rohit Sharma ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Rohit Sharma has been at the centre of the spotlight recently, with the talk of the third ODI between India and England being his last white-ball game going on in the cricket fraternity. However, contrary to the speculations, BCCI has snubbed all the speculations, saying that there hasn’t been any such discussion of Lord’s being Rohit's last ODI. "There are a lot of speculations going on in the media about Rohit Sharma's future. I want to firmly assert that there has been no such discussion that Rohit will be playing his last match at Lord's on Sunday," Saikia said, as quoted by news agency PTI. "Rohit is a regular member of the Indian ODI team, and he will continue to represent the country as long as he is in the scheme of things. In other words, Lord's ODI won't be his last match," he further added.