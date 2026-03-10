BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia Gives A Big Update On IPL 2026 Schedule
IPL 2026 will start from March 28, but the full schedule of the tournament is yet to be revealed.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 8:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: The fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 schedule after the broadcasters Star Sports announced the start date of the tournament, revealing it would start on March 28.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia provided an update on the remaining schedule on Tuesday, saying that the dates for the first 20 days will be announced in 2 or 3 days.
“We will announce the first 20-day schedule of IPL in 2 or 3 days after considering the election dates in a few states and will announce the rest of the tournament schedule later,” Saikia said to ANI.
The broadcasters announce the start date of the tournament ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand.
The announcement of the tournament’s schedule is expected to be in two phases as state assembly elections are set to take place in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala in the upcoming months.
RCB are the defending champions as they won the last season, beating Punjab Kings in the final of the 2025 edition. Earlier this month, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Secretary, Santosh Menon, also confirmed that the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will host five home games for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He also added that the venue will host the final as well as one of the play-off matches.
Cricket at the M Chinnaswamy stadium has been suspended since June 11 last year, after a total of 11 people died and several were injured in a stampede during the IPL 2025 victory celebration. Thus, the matches at the venue were suspended for a long period of time.
The cricketers will be back in action after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2026 in the cash-rich league. Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have won five titles each in the competition/