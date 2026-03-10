ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia Gives A Big Update On IPL 2026 Schedule

Hyderabad: The fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 schedule after the broadcasters Star Sports announced the start date of the tournament, revealing it would start on March 28.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia provided an update on the remaining schedule on Tuesday, saying that the dates for the first 20 days will be announced in 2 or 3 days.

“We will announce the first 20-day schedule of IPL in 2 or 3 days after considering the election dates in a few states and will announce the rest of the tournament schedule later,” Saikia said to ANI.

The broadcasters announce the start date of the tournament ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand.