BCCI Revises Pay Structure; Women Cricketers To Get Equal Pay As Male Cricketers In Domestic Cricket

Hyderabad: In a landmark move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has more than doubled the match fees of women cricketers and match officials in domestic cricket. The move comes after India’s historic women’s ODI World Cup triumph, and it has provided an equal pay structure for both men’s and women’s cricket.

The hike in the match fees was approved by the BCCI’s apex council, according to a report by the news agency PTI.

According to the revised structure, the senior women cricketer will now earn a sum in the range of Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000 per day, which is a massive jump from the earlier salary structure of Rs 20,000 (Rs 10,000 for reserves) per match day.

For senior women's domestic one-day tournaments and multi-day competitions, players who are part of the Playing XI will receive Rs 50,000 per day, while the reserves will take home an amount of Rs 25,000 per day. In national T20 tournaments, cricketers in the playing XI will get Rs 25,000 per match day, while reserves will get Rs 12,500.

The report further mentions that if a senior women's cricketer chose to feature across all formats during the full season, she can earn anything between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 14 lakh