ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI Breaks Silence On Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar’s Contract Extension After He Skips Review Meeting

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia has cleared the air regarding chief selector Ajit Agarkar’s contract extension, saying there was no discussion about the topic.

"There was no such discussion in today's meeting,” he said as quoted by PTI.

Saikia also revealed that Agarkar skipped the review meeting because he was out of station. Also, he was unable to join virtually despite his best efforts.

"He was out of station. He could not be part of the meeting. This meeting was called at very short notice. He was not in town. He was in such an area where he could not join online despite his best efforts," Saikia said in an interaction with the media.

BCCI conducted a crucial meeting on Thursday in the presence of India captains Shubman Gill (ODIs and Tests) and Shreyas Iyer (T20Is). The meeting was also attended by head coach Gautam Gambhir. Top brass of BCCI officials, along with Centre of Excellence (CoE) director of cricket VVS Laxman, were also present in the meeting. However, chief selector Ajit Agarkar was absent from the event.