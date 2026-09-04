BCCI Breaks Silence On Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar’s Contract Extension After He Skips Review Meeting
Some reports had claimed that Ajit Agarkar’s future as chief selector is uncertain after he skipped the BCCI review meeting.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 10:17 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia has cleared the air regarding chief selector Ajit Agarkar’s contract extension, saying there was no discussion about the topic.
"There was no such discussion in today's meeting,” he said as quoted by PTI.
Saikia also revealed that Agarkar skipped the review meeting because he was out of station. Also, he was unable to join virtually despite his best efforts.
VIDEO | Mumbai: “Chief selector Ajit Agarkar was out of station and couldn’t even join online; meeting focused on building the best team for the 2027 ODI World Cup”, says BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia (@lonsaikia).— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 3, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/gQKjXlw0DV
"He was out of station. He could not be part of the meeting. This meeting was called at very short notice. He was not in town. He was in such an area where he could not join online despite his best efforts," Saikia said in an interaction with the media.
BCCI conducted a crucial meeting on Thursday in the presence of India captains Shubman Gill (ODIs and Tests) and Shreyas Iyer (T20Is). The meeting was also attended by head coach Gautam Gambhir. Top brass of BCCI officials, along with Centre of Excellence (CoE) director of cricket VVS Laxman, were also present in the meeting. However, chief selector Ajit Agarkar was absent from the event.
Soon after Agarkar missed the meeting, there were discussions that his future as a chief selector had become uncertain. Various media reports have claimed that Agarkar’s contract runs till end of this month, and so it will be interesting to see whether BCCI will extend his contract or not.
Agarkar’s tenure as chief selector
The former Indian pace bowler started his tenure as the head of the selection committee in July 2023. During his stint so far, India has reached four ICC tournament finals. Also, they won three of them (Champions Trophy 2023, T20 World Cup 2024, T20 World Cup 2026) and were the runner-up in the ODI World Cup 2023 held in India.
Saikia snubs speculations around Rohit’s exclusion from ODIs
Responding to the questions around Rohit Sharma’s future, Saikia backed the senior India batter saying he is playing superbly.
"He is playing superbly in all matches. So what more do you want? In the last match (against England) he scored 138 runs, so why is there speculation? So I do not want to give some fodder for the speculators," Saikia told reporters, as quoted by news agency.