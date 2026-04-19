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BCCI Takes Big Decision On Ajit Agarkar’s Chief Selector Job

Ajit Agarkar is all set to continue as the chairman of the selection committee till next year.

BCCI contract renewal ajit agarkar
File Photo: Ajit Agarkar (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 19, 2026 at 12:56 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Ajit Agarkar has been rewarded with a contract renewal by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), keeping an eye on the 2027 ODI World Cup. He has been offered a contract renewal for one year, and he will work in the role at least till June 2027.

Under Agarkar’s tenure, the Indian teams picked by his committee between October 2023 and March 2026 made it into four ICC tournament finals and won three of them - including two T20 World Cups and one ICC Champions Trophy. The BCCI has now awarded him for the performance of the teams selected by him.

"Agarkar didn't seek extension. A selector can continue up to four years in either junior or senior selection committee and five years cumulatively across both committees. Hence, Ajit's contract is being renewed and not extended," a senior BCCI source told PTI.

PTI sources also mentioned that Agarkar maintained that he preferred to let the decision-makers assess asses the performance from his panel rather than seek a renewal himself.

The report also mentioned that continuity before the ODI World Cup to be held next year is also one of the key factors behind the board’s decision.

During his stint with the national side, the committee has taken some tough calls, including overseeing the Test retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Also, the committee eventually phased out senior pacer Mohammed Shami from international cricket. They also made some bold selection calls, like dropping the Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill from the T20 World Cup squad and instead fielding an in-form player in the form of Ishan Kishan.

The move now means that the former Indian seamer will be with the team for one more year and he will have to start taking selection calls, considering the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind.

TAGGED:

AJIT AGARKAR SELECTION COMMITEE
BCCI AJIT AGARKAR TENURE
AJIT AGARKAR TENURE EXTENDED
AJIT AGARKAR CONTRACT

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