ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI Takes Big Decision On Ajit Agarkar’s Chief Selector Job

Hyderabad: Ajit Agarkar has been rewarded with a contract renewal by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), keeping an eye on the 2027 ODI World Cup. He has been offered a contract renewal for one year, and he will work in the role at least till June 2027.

Under Agarkar’s tenure, the Indian teams picked by his committee between October 2023 and March 2026 made it into four ICC tournament finals and won three of them - including two T20 World Cups and one ICC Champions Trophy. The BCCI has now awarded him for the performance of the teams selected by him.

"Agarkar didn't seek extension. A selector can continue up to four years in either junior or senior selection committee and five years cumulatively across both committees. Hence, Ajit's contract is being renewed and not extended," a senior BCCI source told PTI.