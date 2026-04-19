BCCI Takes Big Decision On Ajit Agarkar’s Chief Selector Job
Ajit Agarkar is all set to continue as the chairman of the selection committee till next year.
Published : April 19, 2026 at 12:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ajit Agarkar has been rewarded with a contract renewal by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), keeping an eye on the 2027 ODI World Cup. He has been offered a contract renewal for one year, and he will work in the role at least till June 2027.
Under Agarkar’s tenure, the Indian teams picked by his committee between October 2023 and March 2026 made it into four ICC tournament finals and won three of them - including two T20 World Cups and one ICC Champions Trophy. The BCCI has now awarded him for the performance of the teams selected by him.
🚨 AJIT AGARKAR TO STAY TILL JUNE 2027 AS CHIEF SELECTOR 🚨— Jayant Tandon (@TandonJaya7) April 19, 2026
- Final in 2023 World Cup
- Won the 2024 T20 World Cup
- Won the 2025 Champions Trophy
- Won the 2026 T20 World Cup
BCCI is keen to retain his experience services with World Cup in 2027. [Devendra Pandey] pic.twitter.com/IXEKUonaFA
"Agarkar didn't seek extension. A selector can continue up to four years in either junior or senior selection committee and five years cumulatively across both committees. Hence, Ajit's contract is being renewed and not extended," a senior BCCI source told PTI.
PTI sources also mentioned that Agarkar maintained that he preferred to let the decision-makers assess asses the performance from his panel rather than seek a renewal himself.
The report also mentioned that continuity before the ODI World Cup to be held next year is also one of the key factors behind the board’s decision.
🚨 AJIT AGARKAR CONTRACT EXTENDED. 🚨— Tejas Agarwal (@tejasagarwal197) April 19, 2026
- The BCCI has extended Ajit Agarkar’s contract till June 2027. 📑
Agarkar’s initial contract expires in June this year. (Express Sports). pic.twitter.com/8BcoyH4Bvl
During his stint with the national side, the committee has taken some tough calls, including overseeing the Test retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Also, the committee eventually phased out senior pacer Mohammed Shami from international cricket. They also made some bold selection calls, like dropping the Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill from the T20 World Cup squad and instead fielding an in-form player in the form of Ishan Kishan.
The move now means that the former Indian seamer will be with the team for one more year and he will have to start taking selection calls, considering the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind.