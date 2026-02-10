ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI Reacts To Pakistan Withdrawing Boycott Of India Match In T20 World Cup 2026

The India-Pakistan match is to be held on February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Pakistan Government has directed the national cricket team to take part in the match against India as it vows to stand in solidarity with Bangladesh, who have been ousted from the T20 World Cup for refusing to travel to India.

Hyderabad: The impasse around the T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan was resolved on Monday as the latter reversed its decision to boycott the match against the arch-rivals.

"I am delighted to see the outcome of the deliberations initiated by the ICC representative, supervised by the ICC Chairman and the representatives who had gone to Lahore to talk to the Pakistan Cricket Board as well as the Bangladesh Cricket Board. It's a good solution, an amicable solution which has been found to give priority to cricket's importance in the game. This is what has been done. So all kudos to ICC for taking this initiative, resolving the whole issue and bringing cricket back to the forefront," Rajeev Shukla said while speaking to the media.

A meeting was held between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) in Lahore, and it was decided that Bangladesh will not be penalised with any sanctions for boycotting the tournament. Also, Bangladesh will host an ICC event, which will be played between the 2027 World Cup and the 2031 World Cup.

"This is a big achievement as far as ICC is concerned. So I would like to thank ICC for taking this initiative and bringing Pakistan to the table, ultimately deciding for Pakistan to play in the Colombo match. It's good news for all of us, and the scheduled match for 15th February in Colombo will take place. Pakistan will also play. So now this World Cup will also be a big success story,” he added.