ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SL ODI On December 13 Shifted From Delhi To Ahmedabad? BCCI Answers

Hyderabad: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has denied the reports about the shift in venue of the India vs Sri Lanka ODI on December 13. Reports were circulating that the series opener would be moved to Ahmedabad from Delhi.

Saikia said in a statement that the match was allotted to Delhi as per standard procedure and that there is no shift in the venue for the clash.

"Reports suggesting that the India–Sri Lanka ODI match scheduled in Delhi may be shifted to Ahmedabad are not accurate. There has been no such decision by the BCCI," Saikia said.

"Further, it needs to be reiterated that bilateral matches are primarily allotted by following a standard policy.”

Multiple media reports had suggested that the match is moved to Ahmedabad, where the series finale will be played. The reason behind the move was the ongoing construction work at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, according to the reports.

India vs Sri Lanka series schedule

The bilateral series will include three ODIs and three T20I matches on the tour.

1st ODI: December 13, 2026 – Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (2:00 PM IST).

2nd ODI: December 16, 2026 – M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (2:00 PM IST).