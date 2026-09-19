ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI Office-Bearers To Look For Alternative As Agarkar Says He Won't Continue

Ajit Agarkar. ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Mumbai: In a major development, the BCCI is set to initiate a search for a new chief selector after Ajit Agarkar informed the board's top brass of his decision not to continue in the high-profile post. As per sources close to Agarkar, he has already intimated the BCCI that he doesn't intend to continue in the post. Earlier on Friday, the member units of the BCCI authorised the office-bearers to take a call on chairman of selectors Agarkar's future in the role during the Annual General Meeting here. The incumbent chairman of selectors, Agarkar, has remained at the centre of attention as his contract is set to end on October 4. "The office bearers have been authorised to take decisions on the matters concerning the selection committees," a senior BCCI official gave an open-ended answer at the end of the meeting. The 95th AGM of the BCCI was attended by its affiliated state member boards, which also featured former India captain Sourav Ganguly (Cricket Association of Bengal) and ex-pacer Venkatesh Prasad (Karnataka State Cricket Association).