ETV Bharat / sports

CIC Reverses Their Decision, Says BCCI Not A Public Authority Under The RTI Act

Hyderabad: The Central Information Commission (CIC) in their ruling reversed from their earlier stance, saying the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) does not qualify as a public authority as mentioned in the RTI Act. They said that the organisation is neither owned, controlled, nor substantially funded by the government.

The commission refuted an appeal seeking details about the provisions and authority under which the board represents Indian players for national and international events. The key issue highlighted by the CIC was that they observed that the BCCI is a private autonomous organisation registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act and was not created through the Constitution, Parliament, state legislature, or any government notification.

"The Commission observes that the Appellant - Ms Geeta Rani - had sought Information regarding the provisions/guidelines under which BCCI represents India and selects players for national and international cricket tournaments, and also raised queries concerning the authority vested in BCCI by the Government of India,” he stated.

“It is noted that CPIO, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports vide letter dated 14.12.2017 clearly stated that the information sought was not available with the Ministry and that the RTI application could not be transferred to BCCI as it had not been declared a 'Public Authority' under the RTI Act, 2005, which position was upheld by the FAA," the CIC said in its order.”