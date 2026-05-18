CIC Reverses Their Decision, Says BCCI Not A Public Authority Under The RTI Act
The CIC added in the hearing that BCCI won’t come under the RTI Act, reversing from their earlier stance that it should fall under RTI.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Central Information Commission (CIC) in their ruling reversed from their earlier stance, saying the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) does not qualify as a public authority as mentioned in the RTI Act. They said that the organisation is neither owned, controlled, nor substantially funded by the government.
The commission refuted an appeal seeking details about the provisions and authority under which the board represents Indian players for national and international events. The key issue highlighted by the CIC was that they observed that the BCCI is a private autonomous organisation registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act and was not created through the Constitution, Parliament, state legislature, or any government notification.
"The Commission observes that the Appellant - Ms Geeta Rani - had sought Information regarding the provisions/guidelines under which BCCI represents India and selects players for national and international cricket tournaments, and also raised queries concerning the authority vested in BCCI by the Government of India,” he stated.
STORY | BCCI not a public authority under RTI Act: CIC— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 18, 2026
The Central Information Commission on Monday said the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India is not a “public authority” under the RTI Act as it is neither owned, controlled nor substantially financed by the… pic.twitter.com/RbtUslOWF9
“It is noted that CPIO, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports vide letter dated 14.12.2017 clearly stated that the information sought was not available with the Ministry and that the RTI application could not be transferred to BCCI as it had not been declared a 'Public Authority' under the RTI Act, 2005, which position was upheld by the FAA," the CIC said in its order.”
Earlier ruling by CIC
Seven years ago, the CIC had delivered a major ruling around the BCCI, saying that they should not come under the RTI Act, declaring it to be a ‘public authority’.
The reasoning presented by CIC was that the player wears the jersey which bears the country’s name. It was also said that the board receives support from the government in some form. The petition on which hearing was going on was around whether the squad is the board’s private team or the Indian national team.
On the basis of these arguments, CIC had said that the BCCI must be accountable to the public.
Court intervention results in a decision change
The board challenged the CIC’s ruling in the court, arguing that it is an autonomous and private body. The Madras High Court sent the matter back to CCI to reconsider their decision, giving the context of previous Supreme Court judgments.