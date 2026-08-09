ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SL: Sarfaraz Khan Named As Sai Sudharsan’s Replacement For Sri Lanka Series

Hyderabad: The void left in the Indian batting unit due to Sai Sudharsan being ruled out of the Test series against Sri Lanka is set to be filled by Sarfaraz Khan. The right-handed batter is named as the replacement for Sudharsan. Sudharsan was ruled out due to a thumb injury, and it paved the way for Sarfaraz, who played his last international match in November 2024 against New Zealand.

“Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of the Test series against Sri Lanka. The left-handed batter, who has been at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru, has made significant progress in his recovery from the right toe stress reaction and is recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring his progress,” a release from the BCCI read.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has named Sarfaraz Khan as a replacement for Sai Sudharsan for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. He will link up with the Indian squad in Colombo before the team travels to Galle for the first Test match, starting August 15, 2026.”

Sarfaraz last played against New Zealand in 2024 in a three-match Test series, which was a disappointing campaign for India as well as the wicketkeeper-batter. He managed a century in the series opener played in Bengaluru but was disappointing in the rest of the outings.