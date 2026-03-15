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BCCI Naman Awards Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch The Award Ceremony?

BCCI’s Naman awards will be held on Sunday, March 15, and Indian cricketers will be honoured in the ceremony.

bcci naman awards 2026 live streaming
File Photo: BCCI Naman Awards (AFP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : March 15, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: The BCCI Naman Awards 2026 will be held on Sunday, March 15, in New Delhi. India’s cricketing governing body will award the remarkable performances from the 2024-25 season at the annual function. The awards will also indicate India’s performance in the global tournaments, bringing multiple trophies in recent years.

At the exclusive ceremony, the players will also share some interesting anecdotes from their playing time. Interestingly, the top names of the sport, along with the former stars, will be under the roof in the award ceremony.

The Indian team, which has won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, along with the India women’s team, the U19 men’s team, and the U19 women’s team, will be felicitated at the ceremony for winning trophies in recent times.

The lifetime achievement awards will be given to the Indian cricket icons Roger Binny, Rahul Dravid and Mithali Raj. Shubman Gill and Mithali Raj will be honoured with the best men’s and women’s international cricketers accolade in the ceremony.

BCCI Naman Awards 2026 live streaming details

When will the BCCI Naman Awards 2026 be held?

The event will be held on Sunday, March 15, at 6:45 PM.

Where will the BCCI Naman Awards 2026 be held?

The award ceremony will be held in New Delhi.

How to watch the BCCI Naman Awards 2026 ceremony?

The cricket fans can spectate the award ceremony on the Star Sports Network, specifically Star Sports 1.

Where the live streaming of the BCCI Naman Awards 2026 will be available?

The live streaming of the event will be available on JioHotstar.

BCCI Naman Awards 2026 key awards:

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BCCI AWARDS LIVE STREAMING
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BCCI NAMAN AWARDS

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