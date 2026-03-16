ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI Naman Awards 2026 List: Full List Of Winners Of The Ceremony Featuring Shubman Gill And Smriti Mandhana

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) celebrated excellence across the Indian cricketing spectrum at the prestigious Naman Awards 2026 in New Delhi on Sunday. The annual ceremony honours the exceptional performances and contributions across international, domestic and age-group cricket in the country.

At this year's ceremony, Roger Binny, Rahul Dravid and Mithali Raj were honoured with the Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, which is the BCCI’s highest honour. India's current Test and ODI skipper, Shubman Gill, won the best international cricketer award for the 2024-25 season, while Smriti Mandhana was the winner in women’s cricket.

Deepti Sharma and Harshit Rana are among the winners