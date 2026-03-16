BCCI Naman Awards 2026 List: Full List Of Winners Of The Ceremony Featuring Shubman Gill And Smriti Mandhana
BCCI celebrated the excellence across the Indian cricketing fraternity at the Naman Awards in Delhi on Sunday.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 12:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) celebrated excellence across the Indian cricketing spectrum at the prestigious Naman Awards 2026 in New Delhi on Sunday. The annual ceremony honours the exceptional performances and contributions across international, domestic and age-group cricket in the country.
At this year's ceremony, Roger Binny, Rahul Dravid and Mithali Raj were honoured with the Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, which is the BCCI’s highest honour. India's current Test and ODI skipper, Shubman Gill, won the best international cricketer award for the 2024-25 season, while Smriti Mandhana was the winner in women’s cricket.
Deepti Sharma and Harshit Rana are among the winners
Harshit Rana also got an award for the best debut in international cricket in men's cricket, while Sree Charani will get the honour in women’s cricket. Both players regularly feature in the Indian lineup, but the Indian all-rounder missed the tournament as he got injured in the series against New Zealand before that.
Tribute to a legendary career and invaluable contribution to Indian Cricket 👏— BCCI (@BCCI) March 15, 2026
ICC Chairman Mr. @JayShah felicitates #TeamIndia legend and former Head Coach Mr. Rahul Dravid with the most prestigious Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award 🙌#NamanAwards pic.twitter.com/kKvpY81nDX
Deepti has also won the award for taking the most wickets in the 2024-25 season. Ayush Mhatre bagged the Lala Amarnath Award for Best All-Rounder in Domestic Limited Overs competitions for the 2024-25 season.
BCCI Naman Awards 2026 winners
A simple and beautiful note to all the girls chasing their dreams 💬— BCCI (@BCCI) March 15, 2026
An inspiring message from the World Cup-winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur 👏#NamanAwards | @ImHarmanpreet pic.twitter.com/j3ctcdgxX9
- Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Best Woman Cricketer (Jr Domestic) of 2024-25: Ira Jadhav (Mumbai)
- Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Best Woman Cricketer (Sr Domestic) of 2024-25 (Sr Women One Day): Shafali Verma (Haryana)
- Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group: Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (Madhya Pradesh)
- Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group: Kishan Sarkar (Tripura)
- Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group: Shanthanu Singh (Uttar Pradesh)
- Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group: Pritam Raj (Bihar)
- M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group: Hemchudeshan J (Tamil Nadu)
- M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group: Arkajit Roy (Tripura)
- M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group: Nitya J Pandya (Baroda)
- M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group: Ragavan Ramamoorthy (Puducherry)
- M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group: Vicky Ostwal (Maharashtra)
- M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group: Dipjyoti Saikia (Assam)
- M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group: Macneil H N (Karnataka)
- M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group: R Jashwanth Shreeram (Puducherry)
- Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Wicket-Taker In The Ranji Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group: Harsh Dubey (Vidarbha)
- Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Wicket-Taker In The Ranji Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group: Suchith J (Nagaland)
- Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Run Getter In The Ranji Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group: Y V Rathod (Vidarbha)
- Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Run Getter In The Ranji Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group: Snehal Kauthankar (Goa)
- Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder In Domestic Limited-Overs Competitions, 2024-25: Ayush Mhatre (Mumbai)
- Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder in the Ranji Trophy, 2024-25: Harsh Dubey (Vidarbha)
- Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments of 2024-25: Mumbai Cricket Association
- Best Umpire In Domestic Cricket in 2024-25: Ulhas Gandhe (Vidarbha C A)
- Highest Wickets in One Day Internationals - 2024-25 - Women: Deepti Sharma
- Highest Run Getter in One Day Internationals -2024-25- Women: Smriti Mandhana
- Best International Debut in 2024-25 - Women: N Sree Charani
- Best International Debut in 2024-25 - Men: Harshit Rana
- Best International Cricketer in 2024-25 - Women: Smriti Mandhana
- Polly Umrigar Award Best International Cricketer in 2024-25 - Men: Shubman Gill
- Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award: Roger Binny
- Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award: Rahul Dravid
- Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award: Mithali Raj