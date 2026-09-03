Everybody On Same Page But Facing Challenge Of Playing Too Many Matches In A Year: Saikia
Saikia said there is no lack of communication within Indian cricket as far as injury management is concerned
By PTI
Published : September 3, 2026 at 9:07 PM IST
Mumbai: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Thursday said the board will be working in the direction of ensuring proper rest, acclimatisation and practise matches for Indian cricketers ahead of any major series in SENA countries.
Following a review meeting at BCCI headquarters, Saikia said there is no lack of communication within Indian cricket as far as injury management is concerned, but the board will try and ensure to ensure a better Future Tours Programme (FTP) to give the players ample time to prepare.
“Everybody is on the same page. BCCI is working very well like a well-oiled engine," Saikia told reporters.
"There is proper coordination amongst all the wings of BCCI, whether it is women's team committees or their technical staff or their coaches, vis-a-vis the COE, vis-a-vis the Indian men's team’s coaching staff and the head coach. There is no difficulty in the coordination; everything is moving in the right direction.”
“The only challenge which we are facing is that there are too many matches in the year, and that is why in the next FTP we will do certain things; we will take certain measures.
“We have instructed our FTP persons who will be meeting very soon in various international forums that our FTP should be in such a way it should be scheduled so that there is proper rest for the players as well as some kind of acclimatisation or some kind of friendly matches before any major series in SENA countries (South Africa, Australia, England and New Zealand),” Saikia added.
The review meeting was attended by India Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill, T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer, head coach Gautam Gambhir, director of cricket at Centre of Excellence VVS Laxman, along with officials of the Indian cricket board. The chairman of the selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, however, could not join the meeting even via video conferencing.
“We discussed (about) our team's performance in England and Ireland and also about what we are going to do over the next one year. The road map has been prepared, and we will be doing some exercises so that we have a very good performance in the 2027 (ODI) World Cup,” Saikia added.
Acknowledging that the team did not do well in limited-overs tours of Ireland and England, Saikia said the team needed to do some “soul searching” but said a strategy has been “chalked out” in that regard.
India suffered a shocking 0-2 loss to Ireland in their two-match T20I series before losing to England 1-4 in the T20Is and 1-2 in the three-match ODI series.
“Yes, we did not do well. We lost matches in Ireland and England, so we wanted to know what the reasons were. We have to do certain soul-searching about that, and in future, what we will be doing before going to any of the SENA countries, we have chalked out some strategy on that,” Saikia said.
Saikia said the review meeting held at the BCCI's headquarters revisited the Return to Play (RTP) with feedback from the two captains and the head coach.
“Today's discussion was totally general in nature: what policy and protocols we have to maintain regarding maintaining the fitness level of every player -- not any individual -- and what is in the best interest of the team; we have considered that only,” Saikia said.
“We have taken the feedback from the captains and the head coach, who are the right persons to give us the information, so that we chalk up a proper strategy to avoid all these kinds of unwanted situations during matches.”
Saikia insisted there is no communication breakdown between the Indian team and the COE, but frequent injuries to some players is a concern. “There is no such situation that there is a communication breakdown or there is no integrity amongst the COE or the Team India's staff or technical persons.
“The only thing that is troubling us is injuries to some players, which is happening frequently, and to avoid that, we have to do certain things; we have to take up some measures so that the players do not suffer injuries frequently,” he added.
Saikia also said the COE is functioning properly even without having the Head of Sports Science and Medicine in place.
“I would like to reiterate once more that the vacant position of the head of the sports science is not a deterrent to our activities in COE,” Saikia said.
“(Filling) that post is required, but that is a very high-level post, and for that, a properly qualified person should be positioned. We have about 16 persons in place to maintain the fitness level or the rehab facilities.”
"To supervise that one important person is required, and for that, he must be qualified up to a different level. That kind of person is very few in number in India, as well as in the whole world.
"We are trying to find out that kind of a person at the earliest possible time, but without him also it is running in the right manner,” Saikia added.