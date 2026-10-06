ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI Invites Applications For Ajit Agarkar's Replacement In Men's Selection Committee

New Delhi: The BCCI on Tuesday invited applications for filling the vacant position in the men's selection committee following the exit of Ajit Agarkar, who was also the chairman of the five-member panel. Agarkar's tenure ended on October 4, with the former India pacer having informed the Indian cricket board after its Annual General Meeting on September 18 that he would not seek an extension to his contract.

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha is currently the interim chairman of selectors for the men's team, with Shiv Sundar Das, Ajay Ratra, and RP Singh being the other members.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invites applications for one position on its Men's Selection Committee," the BCCI said on its website. The deadline to apply for the position is October 14.

The 40-year-old Ojha, who played 24 Tests, could be appointed the full-time chairman of selectors on the basis of seniority if the BCCI's choice of candidate for that position had played fewer Test matches than the former left-arm spinner. If Parthiv Patel, whose name has been doing the rounds for joining the selection panel, comes in, he would then trump Ojha in terms of seniority as the wicketkeeper-batter played 25 Tests for India.

The board's requirements for applicants remained the same, stating that candidates should have played a minimum of 7 Tests, 30 First-Class matches, or 10 ODIs and 20 First-Class matches, along with the condition of having retired from the game at least five years previously.