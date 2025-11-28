BCCI Announces Schedule For India Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20I Series
The matches will be played in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 12:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian Women's Team will play a bilateral series against Sri Lanka Women at home. The schedule for the five-match series was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday.
A media release issued by the BCCI said, "BCCI announces the schedule for the upcoming IDFC FIRST Bank Women's T20I series as India hosts Sri Lanka for a five-match contest next month. The series will begin in Visakhapatnam before moving to Thiruvananthapuram for the remaining fixtures."
The first match will be played on Sunday, December 21, 2025, at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The picturesque venue will also host the second fixture on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.
The teams will then travel to Kerala's capital, Thiruvananthapuram, for the remaining games. The last three games will be played on December 26, 28 and 30, 2025 at the Greenfield Stadium in the southern city.
The Indian Women's team had created history by winning their maiden ICC ODI Women's Cricket World Cup after defeating South Africa women in the summit clash at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The team is coached by Amol Muzumdar, who represented Mumbai in the domestic circuit.
It is understood that the women's selection committee will pick the squad in the upcoming week.
