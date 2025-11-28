ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI Announces Schedule For India Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20I Series

Hyderabad: The Indian Women's Team will play a bilateral series against Sri Lanka Women at home. The schedule for the five-match series was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday.

A media release issued by the BCCI said, "BCCI announces the schedule for the upcoming IDFC FIRST Bank Women's T20I series as India hosts Sri Lanka for a five-match contest next month. The series will begin in Visakhapatnam before moving to Thiruvananthapuram for the remaining fixtures."

The first match will be played on Sunday, December 21, 2025, at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The picturesque venue will also host the second fixture on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.