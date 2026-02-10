ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI Central Contract: Why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Are Demoted To B Grade From A+?

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India Senior Men and Senior Women for the 2025–26 season. The contracts run from October 1, 2025, to September 30, 2026. The retainers include two notable changes as the A+ category is scrapped from the contracts, while the star Indian duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been demoted to the B category from the A+.

Why were Rohit and Virat demoted in the BCCI central contract?

The Indian duo has been demoted in the central contracts primarily because they now feature in only the ODI format and no longer fulfil the criteria required for the top bracket. BCCI’s top brass required the player to feature across all formats, and the duo now plays only one format. That is why they are not in the A category, which is the top tier, and are placed in the B category.

Both Rohit and Kohli retired from the T20Is after the T20 World Cup 2024. The former retired from Test cricket in May 2025 before the start of the bilateral series against England. Kohli also followed suit soon after bidding adieu to the red-ball career.

Categories reduced from four to three