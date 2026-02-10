BCCI Central Contract: Why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Are Demoted To B Grade From A+?
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been demoted to Grade B in the retainer announced by the BCCI for the 2025-26 session.
Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India Senior Men and Senior Women for the 2025–26 season. The contracts run from October 1, 2025, to September 30, 2026. The retainers include two notable changes as the A+ category is scrapped from the contracts, while the star Indian duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been demoted to the B category from the A+.
Why were Rohit and Virat demoted in the BCCI central contract?
The Indian duo has been demoted in the central contracts primarily because they now feature in only the ODI format and no longer fulfil the criteria required for the top bracket. BCCI’s top brass required the player to feature across all formats, and the duo now plays only one format. That is why they are not in the A category, which is the top tier, and are placed in the B category.
Both Rohit and Kohli retired from the T20Is after the T20 World Cup 2024. The former retired from Test cricket in May 2025 before the start of the bilateral series against England. Kohli also followed suit soon after bidding adieu to the red-ball career.
Categories reduced from four to three
The A+ category was scrapped as most of the previously eligible players are not currently active in all three formats. Although Bumrah played in all three formats, he often skips a few games for workload management. Thus, the category is completely scrapped, and A remains the top tier of the annual retentions.
The A category requires players who feature at least in two of the three formats, and so Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja are placed in the top brass.
BCCI central contract
Grade A: Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja.
Grade B: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav (T20I captain), Washington Sundar, KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer.
Grade C: Axar Patel, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Dhruv Jurel, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Ravi Bishnoi, Ruturaj Gaikwad.