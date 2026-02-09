ETV Bharat / sports

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Get B Grade In BCCI's Central Contracts; A Plus Grade Removed

Hyderabad: Star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been placed in the B grade in the BCCI's central contracts, which were announced on Monday. The contracts are for 2025-2026 season.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were in the A plus category, which has now been discarded by the BCCI. Both Sharma and Kohli only play one format now - the ODIs and have retired from the game in T20 format - the shortest one and Tests - the longest one.

As per the contacts declared by the BCCI, only three cricketers - ODI skipper Shubman Gill, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have been handed A category contracts.