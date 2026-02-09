Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Get B Grade In BCCI's Central Contracts; A Plus Grade Removed
The BCCI announced its central contracts for the senior men's and senior women's category on Monday.
Hyderabad: Star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been placed in the B grade in the BCCI's central contracts, which were announced on Monday. The contracts are for 2025-2026 season.
Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were in the A plus category, which has now been discarded by the BCCI. Both Sharma and Kohli only play one format now - the ODIs and have retired from the game in T20 format - the shortest one and Tests - the longest one.
As per the contacts declared by the BCCI, only three cricketers - ODI skipper Shubman Gill, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have been handed A category contracts.
The Board has handed B category contarcts to Washington Sundar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, pacer Mohammed Siraj, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, wicket-keeper-batter Rishab Pant, spinner Kuldeep Yadav, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, T20 skipper and flamboyant batter Suryakumar Yadav, batter Shreyas Iyer;
The grade C contract has been handed over by the BCCI Axal Patel, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Dhruv Jurel, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Ravi Bishnoi and batter and Maharashtra skipper Rurutaj Gaikwad.
Wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan has not been handed a central contract. With regard to the senior women's category, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma have been handed Grade A contracts.
Grade B contracts have been given to Renuka Thakur, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh and Sneh Rana.
The BCCI has given Grade C contarcts to Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Pratika Rawal, Kranti Gaud, Uma Chettry, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, G Kamalini, Vaishnavi Sharma and Tejal Hasabnis.
