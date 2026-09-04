BCCI Bans India Under-19 Cricketer Rohit Yadav For Two Years In Age Fraud
Bengal leg-spinner Rohit Yadav has been handed a two-year ban for age fraud, while 62 players have been declared ineligible for registration.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
Kolkata: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has penalised Bengal leg-spinner Rohit Yadav for age fraud. The cricketer is banned as he allegedly misrepresented his age, according to a report by news agency PTI. The development comes weeks after he was selected in the Indian Under-19 squad for the upcoming series against Australia.
Rohit, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, has played for the India Under-19 team when they toured Sri Lanka in July. He took six wickets in the final Test to help his team emerge triumphant.
STORY | BCCI hands Bengal leg-spinner Rohit Yadav 2-year ban for age fraud, CAB crackdown on 62 cricketers— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 4, 2026
The BCCI has imposed a two-year ban on Bengal leg-spinner Rohit Yadav for allegedly misrepresenting his age, weeks after he was selected in India's Under-19 squad for the… pic.twitter.com/6ycRQfMXjQ
"He has been banned for two years," a BCCI source told PTI.
He was also part of the India Under-19 team, which is scheduled to host Australia Under-19 in one-day and multi-day games. The age discrepancy came to the notice of BCCI after his documents were scrutinised in Sri Lanka. Rohit carries documents with three years of birth (2007, 2009 and 2010).
The report further claims that there were discrepancies in his Aadhaar records as well. When he registered with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), his birth year was 2007. However, his Aadhaar records were updated in 2017 and 2020, which showed his birth year as 2006. Interestingly, when the details were updated in 2021, the birth year was changed to 2009.
Now, the Board has banned Rohit for two years, restricting him from taking part in domestic cricket.
Crackdown on 62 cricketers
Rohit is one of the 62 players who are declared ineligible for registration or transfer for any tournament during the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons. Former India Under-19 World Cup winner Ravi Kumar and left-arm spin all-rounder Vishal Bhatti are also part of the list on whom action has been taken.
Bhatti has also featured in three first-class and two List A matches. CAB has conducted a crackdown as it found discrepancies in the age documentation of multiple other cricketers.