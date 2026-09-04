ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI Bans India Under-19 Cricketer Rohit Yadav For Two Years In Age Fraud

Kolkata: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has penalised Bengal leg-spinner Rohit Yadav for age fraud. The cricketer is banned as he allegedly misrepresented his age, according to a report by news agency PTI. The development comes weeks after he was selected in the Indian Under-19 squad for the upcoming series against Australia.

Rohit, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, has played for the India Under-19 team when they toured Sri Lanka in July. He took six wickets in the final Test to help his team emerge triumphant.

"He has been banned for two years," a BCCI source told PTI.

He was also part of the India Under-19 team, which is scheduled to host Australia Under-19 in one-day and multi-day games. The age discrepancy came to the notice of BCCI after his documents were scrutinised in Sri Lanka. Rohit carries documents with three years of birth (2007, 2009 and 2010).