BCCI Asks Shah Rukh Khan Owned KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Amid Bangladesh-IPL Row
The KKR have not yet issued a statement on the same, although it is expected to comply by the time the season starts.
Published : January 3, 2026 at 11:06 AM IST
Hyderabad: Amid the row over the inclusion of Bangladesh player Mustafizur Rahman in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad, the BCCI on Saturday asked Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise to release the Bangladesh pacer ahead of the upcoming IPL season.
"After observing recent developments, BCCI has instructed KKR, the IPL franchise, to release Mustafizur Rahman from their squad. Once he is released, if any request comes from KKR, BCCI will consider it and provide a replacement player," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told ANI.
According to sources, KKR was "not ready" to remove the Bangladesh pacer despite public pressure, which is why BCCI had to step in. While KKR have not yet issued a statement on the BCCI's decision, the franchise is expected to comply before the 2026 season starts from March 26.
#WATCH | Guwahati | BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia says, " due to the recent developments that are going on all across, bcci has instructed the franchise kkr to release one of their players, mustafizur rahman of bangladesh, from their squad and bcci has also said that if they ask… pic.twitter.com/53oxuRcmZp— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2026
Mustafizur was picked by KKR for Rs 9.20 crore from a base price of Rs 2 crore after an intense bidding war with Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the players' auction last month.
The pressure had been mounting on the BCCI over the participation of the Bangladesh cricketer amid the recent killing of a Hindu man in the country and India's expression of concern for the safety of minorities there.
Recently, spiritual teacher Devkinandan Thakur publicly denounced KKR and Shah Rukh for signing Mustafizur. Thakur indicated that followers of the Sanatan Dharma, particularly Hindus, were offended by KKR's decision, given the current situation concerning atrocities committed against the Hindu population in the neighbouring country.
Mustafizur has taken 65 wickets in 60 matches at an economy rate of 8.13 since making his IPL debut with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016. 2016 was a dream season for him as he played a key role for SRH in their title run, taking 17 wickets from 16 matches with just an economy of 6.90. Later, he also played for Mumbai Indians (2018), Rajasthan Royals (2021), Delhi Capitals (2022-23), and Chennai Super Kings (2024).
After CSK failed to reach the playoffs, the 30-year-old pacer was released and then returned to DC last season to fill in for Australian player Jake Fraser-McGurk, who was ruled out due to injury.
BJP leader Sangeet Singh Som thanked the BCCI for the move and said the "sentiments of 100 crore people cannot be taken lightly". "Thanks to BCCI for its decision in view of the 100 crore Sanatanis of India. We said yesterday that cognisance will be taken of this matter because the sentiments of 100 crore people cannot be taken lightly... This is the victory of the Hindus of the entire nation," Som said.
Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: On the BCCI instructing KKR to remove Mustafizur Rahman from its IPL team, BJP leader Sangeet Som says, " look, i want to thank the bcci because the bcci has respected the sentiments of the hundreds of millions of sanatanis and hindus in the country. i am… pic.twitter.com/0aLqv9YC9n— IANS (@ians_india) January 3, 2026
Uttar Pradesh Minister Narendra Kashyap also welcomed the decision. "They understood the sentiments of the nation and removed the Bangladeshi player as atrocities being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh," he said.
#WATCH | Lucknow, UP | On BCCI asking Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladeshi player Mustafizur Rahman from their squad, Uttar Pradesh Minister Narendra Kashyap says, " we welcome the decision of the bcci that they understood the sentiments of the nation and removed the… pic.twitter.com/Ct09k8LbpN— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2026
Earlier, BJP leader Kaustav Bagchi had publicly objected to the participation of Bangladeshi players in IPL fixtures.
Read More: