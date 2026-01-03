ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI Asks Shah Rukh Khan Owned KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Amid Bangladesh-IPL Row

Hyderabad: Amid the row over the inclusion of Bangladesh player Mustafizur Rahman in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad, the BCCI on Saturday asked Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise to release the Bangladesh pacer ahead of the upcoming IPL season.

"After observing recent developments, BCCI has instructed KKR, the IPL franchise, to release Mustafizur Rahman from their squad. Once he is released, if any request comes from KKR, BCCI will consider it and provide a replacement player," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told ANI.

According to sources, KKR was "not ready" to remove the Bangladesh pacer despite public pressure, which is why BCCI had to step in. While KKR have not yet issued a statement on the BCCI's decision, the franchise is expected to comply before the 2026 season starts from March 26.

Mustafizur was picked by KKR for Rs 9.20 crore from a base price of Rs 2 crore after an intense bidding war with Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the players' auction last month.

The pressure had been mounting on the BCCI over the participation of the Bangladesh cricketer amid the recent killing of a Hindu man in the country and India's expression of concern for the safety of minorities there.