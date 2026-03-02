ETV Bharat / sports

India To Host Afghanistan In Multi-Format Series In June 2026 As BCCI Announces Schedule

Hyderabad: India will be up against Afghanistan for the second time in Test cricket in June 2026 as the BCCI announced the schedule for the series on Monday. Notably, the two teams will meet in red-ball cricket for the first time since 2018. The tour will host a one-off Test followed by a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series.

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh will host its maiden Test match from June 6 to June 10. The play will start at 9:30 AM IST. The series will then shift to the 50-over format. The ODI series will commence in Dharamshala on June 14. The second match will be played in Lucknow on June 17 and Chennai on June 20. All three matches will resume at 1:30 PM IST.

BCCI confirmed the schedule in a statement

"Afghanistan will play one Test match followed by a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. The Test match will be played in New Chandigarh from June 6 to June 10, 2026. The ODI series will commence on June 14, 2026, in Dharamshala, with the subsequent matches scheduled in Lucknow and Chennai. All ODI matches will begin at 1:30 PM IST,” the release mentioned.