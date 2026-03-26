ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI Announces Schedule For Second Phase Of TATA IPL 2026

Hyderabad: The full schedule of the Indian Premier League 2026, the 19th edition of the marquee tournament, has now been revealed after the BCCI announced the schedule for the second phase. The BCCI had earlier announced the schedule for the first 20 matches, and on Thursday, the national cricket body announced the schedule of the remaining 50 matches, which will be played in the league stage.

The IPL 2026 is a 10-team affair, and teams compete for the coveted title. The BCCI, in a media statement, said, "The remainder of the league stage, comprising 50 matches, will be played from April 13 to May 24, 2026, across 12 venues in India."

According to the BCCI, matches in the second phase will be held in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dharamshala, Raipur and New Chandigarh. The Board added that as the tournament enters a crucial phase, teams will compete across venues for a place in the playoffs, with the race expected to intensify through the latter half of the league stage.

The action resumes on April 13, 2026, with Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad, setting the tone for an exciting run of fixtures. "Fans can look forward to an exciting phase of the tournament as teams jostle for positions in the lead-up to the final weeks of the league stage. The second phase will feature eight double-headers, with afternoon matches starting at 03:30 PM IST and evening matches commencing at 07:30 PM IST," it said.