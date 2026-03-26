BCCI Announces Schedule For Second Phase Of TATA IPL 2026
The BCCI said that the IPL will start with a clash between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 6:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: The full schedule of the Indian Premier League 2026, the 19th edition of the marquee tournament, has now been revealed after the BCCI announced the schedule for the second phase. The BCCI had earlier announced the schedule for the first 20 matches, and on Thursday, the national cricket body announced the schedule of the remaining 50 matches, which will be played in the league stage.
The IPL 2026 is a 10-team affair, and teams compete for the coveted title. The BCCI, in a media statement, said, "The remainder of the league stage, comprising 50 matches, will be played from April 13 to May 24, 2026, across 12 venues in India."
According to the BCCI, matches in the second phase will be held in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dharamshala, Raipur and New Chandigarh. The Board added that as the tournament enters a crucial phase, teams will compete across venues for a place in the playoffs, with the race expected to intensify through the latter half of the league stage.
The action resumes on April 13, 2026, with Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad, setting the tone for an exciting run of fixtures. "Fans can look forward to an exciting phase of the tournament as teams jostle for positions in the lead-up to the final weeks of the league stage. The second phase will feature eight double-headers, with afternoon matches starting at 03:30 PM IST and evening matches commencing at 07:30 PM IST," it said.
According to the BCCI, Punjab Kings will play their home matches in New Chandigarh and Dharamshala, including three matches in Dharamshala during this phase. Rajasthan Royals will host four home games in Jaipur, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play three home matches in Bengaluru and two in Raipur, the statement said.
The last league game will be played between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 24. The IPL will start with a clash between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The Board said that the venues for the Playoffs will be announced at a later date. Mumbai Indians will play their last league game against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 24, and it will be an afternoon game.
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