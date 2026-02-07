ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI Announces Rs 7.5 Crore Cash Prize For India U-19 Team After World Cup Win

Team India after winning the 2026 Under-19 World Cup by defeating England in the finals on Friday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Board of Control for India (BCCI) has announced Rs 7.5 crore as reward money for the Indian Under-19 cricket team after they won the 2026 Under-19 World Cup by defeating England in the finals on Friday.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia expressed pride in India's Under-19 team for winning the 2026 Under-19 World Cup, remaining undefeated, and defeating England in the final. He announced that the BCCI will award the team a cash prize of Rs 7.5 crore.

"The whole country and BCCI are proud of our Under-19 side on their Under-19 World Cup 2026 victory. The way our team defeated England in the finals, and how they remained undefeated in the tournament, we are all proud. The BCCI will reward the team with Rs 7.5 crore cash prize," Saikia told ANI.