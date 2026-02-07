BCCI Announces Rs 7.5 Crore Cash Prize For India U-19 Team After World Cup Win
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said they were proud of the way India defeated England in the finals and how they remained undefeated in the tournament.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 11:44 AM IST
New Delhi: The Board of Control for India (BCCI) has announced Rs 7.5 crore as reward money for the Indian Under-19 cricket team after they won the 2026 Under-19 World Cup by defeating England in the finals on Friday.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia expressed pride in India's Under-19 team for winning the 2026 Under-19 World Cup, remaining undefeated, and defeating England in the final. He announced that the BCCI will award the team a cash prize of Rs 7.5 crore.
"The whole country and BCCI are proud of our Under-19 side on their Under-19 World Cup 2026 victory. The way our team defeated England in the finals, and how they remained undefeated in the tournament, we are all proud. The BCCI will reward the team with Rs 7.5 crore cash prize," Saikia told ANI.
#WATCH | Mumbai | India wins the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup | BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia says, " the entire nation is happy after india defeated england to win the icc under 19 cricket world cup...we have announced a reward of rs 7.5 crore for the world cup winning team..." pic.twitter.com/Yd3i8wK2CO— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2026
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated the Under-19 team for its stupendous showing at the World Cup.
"India's cricketing talent shines! Proud of our U-19 team for bringing home the World Cup. The team has played very well through the tournament, showcasing exceptional skill. This win will inspire several young sportspersons, too. Best wishes to the players for their upcoming endeavours," PM Modi said in a post on X.
India U19 defeated England U19 by 100 runs in the final to lift the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026, securing their sixth title in Harare, Zimbabwe. The young Indian side produced a record-breaking performance in a high-octane final.
Electing to bat first, India posted an imposing 411/9, with Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashing a scintillating 175 off just 80 balls, hitting 15 fours and 15 sixes. Captain Ayush Mhatre added 53 runs from 51 balls, while Abhigyan Kundu contributed a brisk 40 off 31 balls. England's Caleb Falconer fought valiantly with 115 runs, but the visitors fell short of the mammoth 412-run target.
India's dominant performance also set a new record for sixes in a Youth ODI final, hitting 31 sixes -- well clear of the previous record of 23. The victory adds to India's Under-19 World Cup wins in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, and 2022, while England are yet to win their second title since 1998.
Read More:
India Thrash England In U19 World Cup Final After Sooryavanshi Blitzkrieg, Lift Title For Record Sixth Time