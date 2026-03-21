ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI Announces Schedule For Ireland Series, India To Return To Belfast After 19 Years

Hyderabad: India are all set to travel to Belfast in Ireland after a span of 19 years as they will play two T20Is against Ireland. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released the schedule for the series on Saturday, March 21. Both matches will take place in Belfast.

It will be India’s first T20 international assignment after the T20 World Cup 2026, as they will get busy for almost two months in the IPL 2026 after the tournament. India will square off against Afghanistan in a series involving a one-off Test and a three-match ODI series after the conclusion of the IPL. The ODI leg will conclude on June 20, before India commences their tour against England with the first T20I on July 1.

"Team India (Senior Men) will travel to Ireland for a two-match T20I series in June 2026. Having toured Ireland three times in the past eight years (2018, 2022 and 2023). This tour will mark India’s return to Belfast for the first time since 2007," read the statement.

Schedule for India’s tour of Ireland