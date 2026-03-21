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BCCI Announces Schedule For Ireland Series, India To Return To Belfast After 19 Years

The Indian team will play two T20Is against Ireland on June 26 and June 28 before the series against England.

BCCI announces schedule for two-match series against Ireland
India vs Ireland match (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : March 21, 2026 at 12:26 PM IST

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Hyderabad: India are all set to travel to Belfast in Ireland after a span of 19 years as they will play two T20Is against Ireland. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released the schedule for the series on Saturday, March 21. Both matches will take place in Belfast.

It will be India’s first T20 international assignment after the T20 World Cup 2026, as they will get busy for almost two months in the IPL 2026 after the tournament. India will square off against Afghanistan in a series involving a one-off Test and a three-match ODI series after the conclusion of the IPL. The ODI leg will conclude on June 20, before India commences their tour against England with the first T20I on July 1.

"Team India (Senior Men) will travel to Ireland for a two-match T20I series in June 2026. Having toured Ireland three times in the past eight years (2018, 2022 and 2023). This tour will mark India’s return to Belfast for the first time since 2007," read the statement.

Schedule for India’s tour of Ireland

India vs Ireland - first T20I - Friday, June 26 - 7:30 PM IST - Belfast

India vs Ireland - second T20I - Sunday, June 28 - 7:30 PM IST - Belfast

What other international matches are Ireland hosting in 2026?

Apart from the series against India, Ireland will play a one-off Test against New Zealand and an ODI series against Afghanistan. These matches will be played at home, but Ireland will also play away matches against Nepal and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In the recently held T20 World Cup 2026, Ireland were knocked out of the group match after managing only one win against Oman. They lost Australia and Sri Lanka. One match against Zimbabwe was washed out due to rain without a toss taking place.

TAGGED:

BCCI ANNOUNCE SCHEDULE
INDIA VS IRELAND SCHEDULE
INDIA TO TRAVEL TO IRELAND IN JUNE
INDIA VS IRELAND SERIES

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