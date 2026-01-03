Shreyas Iyer Returns As BCCI Announces 15-Member Squad For New Zealand Series
BCCI announced a 15-member squad for the ODI series against New Zealand on Saturday, January 3.
Published : January 3, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: India vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has returned to the 50-over setup as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting from January 11. However, his selection in the team is subject to fitness. The first ODI will be played in Vadodara, and India will start their ODI campaign in 2026 under the leadership of Shubman Gill.
"The Senior Men’s Selection Committee has picked India’s squad for the upcoming IDFC First Bank three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting 11th January at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara. Hardik Pandya has not been cleared by the BCCI COE to bowl 10 overs in a match, and considering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to follow, his workload is being managed," BCCI said in an official release.
The selectors have rested Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya ahead of the T20 World Cup. The media release from the BCCI also mentions that Pandya has not been cleared by the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) to bowl 10 overs, and so managing his workload was important ahead of the marquee tournament starting from February 7. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was playing in the South Africa series, has been dropped from the roster.
Mohammed Siraj has returned to the ODIs after missing the ODIs against South Africa in December 2025. Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. will combine to make a formidable pace attack at home soil against the Blackcaps. Mohammed Shami has been overlooked by the selectors despite making waves in the ongoing domestic season while playing for Bengal.
India’s spin attack features left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, left-arm orthodox spinner Ravindra Jadeja, and off-spinner Washington Sundar. With Pandya rested, Nitish Kumar Reddy will provide the option of a seam bowling all-rounder in the team. Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer will make a solid batting unit.
India squad for New Zealand series
Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal