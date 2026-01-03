ETV Bharat / sports

Shreyas Iyer Returns As BCCI Announces 15-Member Squad For New Zealand Series

Hyderabad: India vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has returned to the 50-over setup as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting from January 11. However, his selection in the team is subject to fitness. The first ODI will be played in Vadodara, and India will start their ODI campaign in 2026 under the leadership of Shubman Gill.

"The Senior Men’s Selection Committee has picked India’s squad for the upcoming IDFC First Bank three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting 11th January at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara. Hardik Pandya has not been cleared by the BCCI COE to bowl 10 overs in a match, and considering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to follow, his workload is being managed," BCCI said in an official release.

The selectors have rested Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya ahead of the T20 World Cup. The media release from the BCCI also mentions that Pandya has not been cleared by the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) to bowl 10 overs, and so managing his workload was important ahead of the marquee tournament starting from February 7. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was playing in the South Africa series, has been dropped from the roster.