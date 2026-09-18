ETV Bharat / sports

95th BCCI AGM: Office-Bearers Authorised To Decide Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar’s Future; IPL Governing Council Gets Two New Members

Mumbai: The BCCI's 95th Annual General Meeting on Friday authorised its office-bearers to take a call on the future of chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, while also approving a series of administrative and financial decisions, including enhanced payments for umpires and match referees.

Ajith Agarkar's tenure as chairman of the senior men's selection committee is due to end on October 4, but the AGM did not take a final decision on whether he would be retained or replaced.

"The office bearers have been authorised to take decisions on the matters concerning the selection committees," a senior BCCI official said after the meeting.

The decision assumes significance with the selectors set to oversee India's upcoming assignments, including preparations for the New Zealand tour. The BCCI is also looking to fill all five positions in the junior selection committee.

The AGM was held at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Friday. (Special arrangement)

The AGM, held at the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) headquarters in Mumbai, also saw Arun Singh Dhumal and M Khairul Jamal Majumdar, popularly known as Mamon Majumdar, elected unopposed as the two General Body representatives on the IPL Governing Council.

The BCCI's audited accounts for 2025-26 were adopted, while the annual budget for 2026-27 was approved and auditors for the current financial year appointed.

One of the significant decisions was the approval of an enhanced payment structure for umpires and match referees, along with a reclassification of their grades. The BCCI did not disclose the revised amounts.

The board also updated and adopted its Age Verification Policy, following concerns over age-related irregularities in domestic cricket.

A new Internal Committee was constituted under the BCCI's Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy.

IPL to celebrate 20th edition in 2027

Saurav Ganguly, former India captain and representative of Bengal Cricket Association, at the BCCI AGM in Mumbai on Fridday. (ANI)

The General Body unanimously decided to celebrate the 20th edition of the Indian Premier League in 2027 on a grand scale.

The AGM also initiated preparations for the BCCI centenary celebrations in 2028. According to the board, the centenary programme will run for a year, beginning in December 2027 and continuing through 2028, marking 100 years of Indian cricket's governing body.

No decision on Ranchi Test venue