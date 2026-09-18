95th BCCI AGM: Office-Bearers Authorised To Decide Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar’s Future; IPL Governing Council Gets Two New Members
Arun Singh Dhumal and M Khairul Jamal Majumdar were elected unopposed as the two General Body representatives on the IPL Governing Council.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 8:17 PM IST
Mumbai: The BCCI's 95th Annual General Meeting on Friday authorised its office-bearers to take a call on the future of chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, while also approving a series of administrative and financial decisions, including enhanced payments for umpires and match referees.
Ajith Agarkar's tenure as chairman of the senior men's selection committee is due to end on October 4, but the AGM did not take a final decision on whether he would be retained or replaced.
"The office bearers have been authorised to take decisions on the matters concerning the selection committees," a senior BCCI official said after the meeting.
The decision assumes significance with the selectors set to oversee India's upcoming assignments, including preparations for the New Zealand tour. The BCCI is also looking to fill all five positions in the junior selection committee.
The AGM, held at the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) headquarters in Mumbai, also saw Arun Singh Dhumal and M Khairul Jamal Majumdar, popularly known as Mamon Majumdar, elected unopposed as the two General Body representatives on the IPL Governing Council.
The BCCI's audited accounts for 2025-26 were adopted, while the annual budget for 2026-27 was approved and auditors for the current financial year appointed.
One of the significant decisions was the approval of an enhanced payment structure for umpires and match referees, along with a reclassification of their grades. The BCCI did not disclose the revised amounts.
The board also updated and adopted its Age Verification Policy, following concerns over age-related irregularities in domestic cricket.
A new Internal Committee was constituted under the BCCI's Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy.
IPL to celebrate 20th edition in 2027
The General Body unanimously decided to celebrate the 20th edition of the Indian Premier League in 2027 on a grand scale.
The AGM also initiated preparations for the BCCI centenary celebrations in 2028. According to the board, the centenary programme will run for a year, beginning in December 2027 and continuing through 2028, marking 100 years of Indian cricket's governing body.
No decision on Ranchi Test venue
🚨 News 🚨— BCCI (@BCCI) September 18, 2026
Update: 95th Annual General Meeting of BCCI
The 95th Annual General Meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was held on September 18, 2026, at BCCI HQ, in Mumbai.
Click below for all the key details ▶️ https://t.co/BHR2I01cbn
There was also speculation ahead of the AGM about a possible change of venue for India's Test against Australia in the next Border-Gavaskar Trophy cycle, with Ranchi reportedly in the frame for the fixture.
However, Jharkhand State Cricket Association secretary and former India cricketer Saurabh Tiwary said no such discussion took place.
"This is news to me. If someone has to write to the BCCI (on this), that has to be me. I haven't written anything. Nothing at all has been discussed at the AGM," Tiwary told reporters.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia also indicated that there was sufficient time before any decision on the venue, saying, "Still have six months time left for the BGT Test in Ranchi."
MCA seeks prominent matches for Wankhede
VIDEO | Mumbai: Venkatesh Prasad, Sourav Ganguly leave BCCI headquarters after AGM.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 18, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/D9kpirFezP
The Mumbai Cricket Association also used the occasion to request the BCCI to consider Wankhede Stadium when allocating major international matches.
MCA secretary Unmesh Khanvilkar said the association had made the request, pointing out that the iconic venue has not hosted a men's Test since India's match against New Zealand in late 2024.
The stadium is, however, scheduled to host upcoming women's cricket events, including matches associated with the Women's Premier League and the inaugural Women's Champions League.
Support for differently-abled cricketers
VIDEO | Mumbai: The 95th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) being held at the Board's headquarters. Decisions regarding the election of a new chairman and two members of the IPL Governing Council will be taken during this meeting. The… pic.twitter.com/bQEcXmPJQ2— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 18, 2026
The General Body also discussed with state associations measures to support differently-abled cricketers, including providing appropriate facilities and resources to promote their development.
The BCCI said the discussions were aimed at strengthening opportunities and support systems for differently-abled players across the country.
The AGM therefore ended without a major overhaul of the BCCI's existing leadership structure, but with several decisions covering selection committees, IPL governance, officials' remuneration, age verification, inclusion, finances and the board's upcoming centenary celebrations.
📍 BCCI HQ— BCCI (@BCCI) September 18, 2026
📸 📸 from BCCI's 95th Annual General Meeting held at the BCCI Headquarters in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/dbymyEPKef
The biggest immediate question — Agarkar's future as chairman of selectors — has been left with the BCCI office-bearers to decide. (with agency inputs)
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