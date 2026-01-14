ETV Bharat / sports

BCB Needs To Think: Political Grandstanding Or Growing With The Game?

- By Meenakshi Rao

Hyderabad: By repeatedly refusing to play in India, the Bangladesh Cricket Board is creating a mountain of trouble for itself by sexing up the security risk angle. It should understand that harping on unreal threats will give it long-term woes in the playing field, where the tournament will move on with or without it.

The unsavouriness around the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has peaked with the Bangladesh Cricket Board reiterating that it will not play at Indian venues, despite the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) repeated assertions of no security concerns. The Board, after talks with the ICC on Tuesday afternoon, released a statement saying that the BCB “reaffirmed its position regarding the decision not to travel to India, citing security concerns.” It reiterated the request for the ICC to consider relocating its matches outside India.

Acknowledging the ICC’s request to reconsider its stance, the Board said, “the position remains unchanged,” and that “it is committed to safeguarding the well-being of its players, officials and staff.”

The subtext of this statement, by a comparatively smaller cricketing nation best known for upsetting India’s journey way back in the 2007 World Cup, is troubling and, thus, difficult to ignore.

Already, the “neutral venue” situation has become a given where India-Pakistan matches are concerned. The ICC would be least interested in extending the scope of strife, waylaying its best laid plans.

Add to that the public reiteration of a refusal to travel, despite ICC’s security clearance by yet another nation, and it shows how difficult it has become giving host status to subcontinental nations, mired as they are in constant political strife and ill-will over any kind of sporting spirit.

Sports like Tennis have shown how even nations at full war (like Ukraine and Russia) have played together in Grand Slams, albeit with black bands and non-talking terms.

What brings Bangladesh’s grandstanding into the realm of the ridiculous is the emerging fact that it is acting on a rebound rather than a genuine security concern after its player, Mustafizur Rahman, was released by IPL franchise KKR at the BCCI’s behest.

Come to think about it, the impact of Bangladesh pulling out on a high will, at best, be symbolic. It may give itself brownie points at home politically, but commercially or sport-wise, the impact would be negligible to the tournament and, perhaps, disastrous for its cricketing journey, wherein it has not fully arrived.

The BCB needs to decide how much unfettered passion and folly can compensate for fines, sanctions, loss of goodwill and future leverage. Till then, it should introspect on how a walkover, regrouping of the tournament and its possible replacement by another team at a summit show like this one will impact its future in the game.