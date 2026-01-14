BCB Needs To Think: Political Grandstanding Or Growing With The Game?
By repeatedly refusing to play in India, BCB is creating a mountain of trouble for itself by emphasizing on security risk angle.
Published : January 14, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
- By Meenakshi Rao
Hyderabad: By repeatedly refusing to play in India, the Bangladesh Cricket Board is creating a mountain of trouble for itself by sexing up the security risk angle. It should understand that harping on unreal threats will give it long-term woes in the playing field, where the tournament will move on with or without it.
The unsavouriness around the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has peaked with the Bangladesh Cricket Board reiterating that it will not play at Indian venues, despite the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) repeated assertions of no security concerns. The Board, after talks with the ICC on Tuesday afternoon, released a statement saying that the BCB “reaffirmed its position regarding the decision not to travel to India, citing security concerns.” It reiterated the request for the ICC to consider relocating its matches outside India.
Acknowledging the ICC’s request to reconsider its stance, the Board said, “the position remains unchanged,” and that “it is committed to safeguarding the well-being of its players, officials and staff.”
The subtext of this statement, by a comparatively smaller cricketing nation best known for upsetting India’s journey way back in the 2007 World Cup, is troubling and, thus, difficult to ignore.
Already, the “neutral venue” situation has become a given where India-Pakistan matches are concerned. The ICC would be least interested in extending the scope of strife, waylaying its best laid plans.
Add to that the public reiteration of a refusal to travel, despite ICC’s security clearance by yet another nation, and it shows how difficult it has become giving host status to subcontinental nations, mired as they are in constant political strife and ill-will over any kind of sporting spirit.
Sports like Tennis have shown how even nations at full war (like Ukraine and Russia) have played together in Grand Slams, albeit with black bands and non-talking terms.
What brings Bangladesh’s grandstanding into the realm of the ridiculous is the emerging fact that it is acting on a rebound rather than a genuine security concern after its player, Mustafizur Rahman, was released by IPL franchise KKR at the BCCI’s behest.
Come to think about it, the impact of Bangladesh pulling out on a high will, at best, be symbolic. It may give itself brownie points at home politically, but commercially or sport-wise, the impact would be negligible to the tournament and, perhaps, disastrous for its cricketing journey, wherein it has not fully arrived.
The BCB needs to decide how much unfettered passion and folly can compensate for fines, sanctions, loss of goodwill and future leverage. Till then, it should introspect on how a walkover, regrouping of the tournament and its possible replacement by another team at a summit show like this one will impact its future in the game.
The harsh reality for Bangladesh is that as a team, it may have qualified on merit for this tournament, but it is hardly central to it. With no star power, commercial prowess or stand-populating power in away venues, at best, its absence could create logistical irritants for ICC, none of which it will be unable to resolve.
The ICC goes with global sponsorships and partners for summit tournaments like this upcoming one, and none of that emanates from Bangladesh.
Summit tournaments in cricket have not just survived but panned out well despite the late withdrawal of teams like Zimbabwe, Kenya and even West Indies on earlier occasions.
However, subcontinental Cricket has long prided itself on functioning as a diplomatic bridge between sparring neighbours and has functioned despite political friction and fragile diplomatic ties.
The controversy underlines in red how Cricket has increasingly become a pawn in political grandstanding that extends well beyond its playing area. But then, should national positioning be given space in institutional positioning? This is a worrying question that is, and will be, troubling the sport in future fixtures too.
The ICC undergoes a rigorous multi-level security check for global tournaments. That includes evaluations based on Intelligence inputs, host-nation guarantees and independent audits, all of which have been unable to find any threat graphs in India so far. Bangladesh, however, has chosen to ignore these facts as its Board meanders through the corridors of power back at home.
The ICC tournaments have learnt to design tournaments that can shield the game from such volatility, going for institutional processes over bilateral dynamics. When these processes are challenged without any verifiable threat, the sport gets reduced to a proxy for bitter politics and rivalries that are not part of the game.
This sets a disturbing precedent. If emerging national Boards like Bangladesh publicly harden positions despite institutional clearances, global tournaments risk being shaped less by governance and more by optics. Today, it is a venue dispute; tomorrow, it could be participation itself.
India’s role in the debate is no less. Cricket being its biggest crowd-puller (visuals of Virat Kohli being mobbed at Vadodra are still clear), security has always been top class at its tournaments. The World Cup is no exception.
As a host nation, it has undergone extensive security scrutiny for multiple global events and long-format tournaments. To dispute that clearance without fresh Intelligence blurs the line between legitimate caution and symbolic resistance.
This is, however, not to say anything less about the importance of player welfare. Every Board is tasked to raise concerns and seek reassurance about its squad’s safety. But where BCB is concerned, one wonders whether it is dialogue or defiance that it is laying its bet on. All said, it can ill afford to stand on its political anxieties at the cost of its fans and the game itself.