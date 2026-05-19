BBL On Course To Host Season Opener In Chennai As Cricket Australia Recives Positive Feedback
Cricket Australia have received positive feedback from both the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) and the BCCI for the BBL opener in Chennai.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian spectators might see the season opener of the Big Bash League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The process is on track to host the opening game of the upcoming BBL season in Chennai in December.
Cricket Australia had identified Chepauk as the potential venue in February to tap into the vast market India has for cricket. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, CA has received positive feedback from the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association as well as the BCCI to host the fixture in Chennai.
A five-member delegation meets TNCA and BCCI
On Monday, a five-member committee from CA attended CSK's final home game of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. They are also working closely with the Australian government. Notably, the BCCI president Mithun Manhas also attended the fixture between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday. Some final level discussions still remain after which the match will be locked in.
Idea inspired by NRL
The idea is inspired by the National Rugby League (NRL) in Australia, which takes its matches to Las Vegas. The report also adds that Thunder and the two Melbourne clubs, Stars and Renegades, are open to Chennai, amongst others. Renegades are considering the hybrid model as their agreement with Marvel Stadium (Docklands) ended earlier this year. The team is considering playing at multiple venues, including GMHBA Stadium in Geelong, the MCG and the Junction Oval. Floodlights are being installed at Junction Oval during the off-season.
There are still some concerns regarding the fixture. December comes within Chennai’s peak monsoon window, and so the weather could become a factor in final planning. Also, the board will have to sort out the factors like scheduling, logistics, broadcast requirements and venue availability before the final agreement is reached.
BBL were looking to tap in the Indian market when spinner Ravichandran Ashwin signed with Sydney Thunder last year and was set to become the first Indian player to feature in the league, but he was ruled out due to an injury.