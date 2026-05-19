ETV Bharat / sports

BBL On Course To Host Season Opener In Chennai As Cricket Australia Recives Positive Feedback

Hyderabad: The Indian spectators might see the season opener of the Big Bash League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The process is on track to host the opening game of the upcoming BBL season in Chennai in December.

Cricket Australia had identified Chepauk as the potential venue in February to tap into the vast market India has for cricket. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, CA has received positive feedback from the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association as well as the BCCI to host the fixture in Chennai.

A five-member delegation meets TNCA and BCCI

On Monday, a five-member committee from CA attended CSK's final home game of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. They are also working closely with the Australian government. Notably, the BCCI president Mithun Manhas also attended the fixture between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday. Some final level discussions still remain after which the match will be locked in.