ETV Bharat / sports

Bayern Munich Secure 35th Bundesliga Title, Beating Stuttgart By Two Goals

Bayern are on the verge of winning the treble this season. They have to play two crucial matches in the form of a semi-final of the German Cup and the UEFA Champions League in the next few days. Ahead of the team, the team has secured the title, and they will be going into the contest with their confidence high. Bayern will be up against defending champions PSG in the last four of the Champions League on April 29.

Hyderabad: After second-placed Borussia Dortmund lost to Hoffenheim on Saturday, the stage was set for Bayern Munich to clinch the silverware on Sunday. A draw would have secured the Bundesliga title for the Bavarians. However, Bayern Munich won by a wide margin to clinch their 35th domestic title. Vincent Kompany's men beat Stuttgart 4-2 at home on Sunday.

Rafael Guerreiro, Nicholas Jackson, Alphonso Davies and Harry Kane wrote their name on the scoresheet with one goal each. Stuttgart took the lead in the 21st minute with a goal from Chris Fuhrich. Ten minutes later, Guerreiro equalized for Bayern. However, the defending champions were just unstoppable after that. From the 31st to the 37th minute, the 'Bavarians' scored three goals in just six minutes to secure the title. With four matches remaining, the title was secured for Bayern. This is their 13th title in the last 14 seasons.

Harry Kane also got on the scoresheet after the break, and it was his 32nd goal in the Bundesliga this season. Kane is the top scorer in Europe's top five leagues this season. It was the English star's 56th goal in all competitions for club and country this season.

Notably, Bayern broke their own record to score the most goals in a single Bundesliga season in the last match by beating St. Pauli with five goals. They broke their own record of scoring 101 goals set in 1971-72. The team have taken their tally to 109 goals in total.