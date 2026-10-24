ETV Bharat / sports

Bayern Munich Manager Vincent Kompany Taken To Hospital After Collapsing During Training

Hyderabad: Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany was hospitalised after he collapsed during a training session of the reserve team. The 40-year-old was infected with a viral illness earlier in the week, which compelled him to skip Bayern’s pre-match press conference ahead of their Champions League encounter against Arsenal on Tuesday.

But Kompany returned to the touchline to monitor the training session of the reserve team.

"Vincent Kompany had to seek medical treatment on Friday after collapsing during training for FC Bayern's amateurs," a statement from the German club revealed.

"The first-team coach had been watching the second team's session. Kompany will undergo a thorough examination in the hospital and remain in medical care. For the time being, his coaching staff will manage training and match operations."

Bayern will face Freiburg in their next Bundesliga fixture on Sunday. Bayern sporting director Max Eberl stated that

"Vincent Kompany's health is our top priority. We at FC Bayern will do everything we can to ensure his speedy recovery," said Bayern sporting director Max Eberl.

"Vinnie will receive all the necessary medical care and support, and all the time he needs. His coaching team, in whom we have complete confidence, will take over his duties. Everyone at FC Bayern wishes Vinnie a speedy recovery,” he further added.