Bayern Munich Manager Vincent Kompany Taken To Hospital After Collapsing During Training
Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany was taken to the hospital after he collapsed while watching the club's reserve team train.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 11:34 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany was hospitalised after he collapsed during a training session of the reserve team. The 40-year-old was infected with a viral illness earlier in the week, which compelled him to skip Bayern’s pre-match press conference ahead of their Champions League encounter against Arsenal on Tuesday.
But Kompany returned to the touchline to monitor the training session of the reserve team.
"Vincent Kompany had to seek medical treatment on Friday after collapsing during training for FC Bayern's amateurs," a statement from the German club revealed.
🚨 Bayern club statement on Vincent Kompany health conditions. Vincent Kompany had to receive medical attention on Friday after collapsing during a training session of FC Bayern’s second team. The first-team head coach had been watching the second team’s training session. Kompany is undergoing thorough examinations in hospital and will remain under medical supervision. Until further notice, his coaching staff will take charge of training and matchday operations. Max Eberl: “Vincent Kompany’s health is our top priority. We at FC Bayern will do everything we can to ensure that he recovers quickly. Vinnie will receive all the necessary medical care and support, as well as all the time he needs. His coaching staff, whom we trust completely, will take over his duties. All of us at FC Bayern wish Vinnie a speedy recovery.”— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 23, 2026
"The first-team coach had been watching the second team's session. Kompany will undergo a thorough examination in the hospital and remain in medical care. For the time being, his coaching staff will manage training and match operations."
Bayern will face Freiburg in their next Bundesliga fixture on Sunday. Bayern sporting director Max Eberl stated that
"Vincent Kompany's health is our top priority. We at FC Bayern will do everything we can to ensure his speedy recovery," said Bayern sporting director Max Eberl.
Everyone at Manchester City is wishing a speedy recovery to our former captain and Club legend, Vincent Kompany. Get well soon, Vinny 🩵 https://t.co/fozzCkHGQl— Manchester City (@ManCity) October 23, 2026
"Vinnie will receive all the necessary medical care and support, and all the time he needs. His coaching team, in whom we have complete confidence, will take over his duties. Everyone at FC Bayern wishes Vinnie a speedy recovery,” he further added.
Kompany’s managerial career
Kompany took over the role of Bayern manager in May 2024, leaving his position at Burnley. He succeeded current England manager Thomas Tuchel at that time.
He had won the Championship with Burnley in the 2022-23 season, but Clarets were relegated the following year. Despite that the Bundesliga club had appointed him as manager.
Kompany has led Bayern to the German top-flight title in the past two seasons, and the club also reached the 2025-26 Champions League semi-finals before conceding a loss against eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain.
Manchester City, for whom Kompany played a key role during his playing days, has also wished him a speedy recovery.
"Everyone at Manchester City is wishing a speedy recovery to our former captain and club legend, Vincent Kompany. Get well soon, Vinny,” said City in a social media post.