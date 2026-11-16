ETV Bharat / sports

Bat, Ball And 'Kulhad' Chai: Prince William And Princess Kate's Regal Morning In Mumbai

Prince William and Princess Kate were seen standing with Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai at Ballard Estate on Monday, Nov 16, 2026. ( ETV Bharat )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Mumbai: Britain's Prince William and Princess Catherine got a taste of Mumbai street life on Monday as they played 'gully cricket' with schoolgirls and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on the first day of their three-day India visit. The event was held on N Morarji Road in Ballard Estate, where old sandstone buildings with small balconies give the area its colonial-era feel.

The royal couple, welcomed with the traditional dhol tasha, also had “cutting chai” (a half-serving of tea) served in earthen 'kulhads' at a tea stall under a large banyan tree. Gully cricket is a form of the game played in narrow lanes because of space constraints. Details of the event were so closely guarded that the students taking part did not know who the visiting dignitaries were.

Batul Fatima Shaikh and Umme Hani, both Class 8 students of Anjuman Islam’s Begum Sharifa Kalsekar Girls English School in Nagpada, said their teachers had announced an event on November 16 and invited interested students to enrol.