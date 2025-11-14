ETV Bharat / sports

Bastar Olympics Breaks Naxal-Affected Tag Of Abujhmad; Chhattisgarh Youth Showcase Incredible Talent

Teams from Orchha, Kohkameta, and Narayanpur blocks reached the district headquarters grounds, turning the usually fear-ridden terrain into a festival of togetherness. For Abujhmad, where development struggles even to reach, the event created an atmosphere of joy rarely seen in the region.

To participate in the sporting event, youths from remote villages and forested hamlets including schoolchildren arrived with a message for Maoists, that the field is stronger than fear, and sports can unite what violence divides.

Narayanpur: Once a Naxal stronghold, Narayanpur is now earning a new identity carved out of courage, youth, and sportsmanship. The Bastar Olympics, that concluded recently in the Naxal-affected Abujhmad region for the first time, transformed playgrounds into platforms of victory and peace.

Despite minimal facilities, rocky grounds, and challenging terrain, rural youth competed with unmatched enthusiasm. Block-level winners travelled to Narayanpur to showcase their skills in district-level matches, many playing Kabaddi and Kho-Kho barefoot braving rough soil.

Even officials were unprepared that the event would draw so many fearless youngsters. “Skill and sportsmanship do not need facilities,” said administrative officers, acknowledging the raw talent emerging from villages deep inside Naxal territory.

Bastar Olympics Bring Hope To Naxal-Affected Abujhmad; Chhattisgarh Youth Showcase Incredible Talent (ETV Bharat)

Players, too, felt pride in their moment. Most felt Abujhmad is evolving for the first time and giving them an opportunity to show skills and grow.

“Such events must continue. We love to play, this is our chance to shine,” the players said.

Deputy Collector Sumit Garg said, “Children of Abujhmad have incredible talent. With proper facilities and training, they can be honed into exceptional sportspersons who can shine at national and international levels.”

The district-level Bastar Olympics was officially inaugurated in Kachapal, Abujhmad, by State Home Minister Vijay Sharma On October 24. Over 3,91,289 athletes from the seven districts of Bastar division had registered for the event. These included 1,63,668 men and 2,27,621 women. Block-level competitions were held from October 25 to November 5. This was followed by district-level and division-level competitions.

The success of the Bastar Olympics in Abujhmad signals a powerful shift. What was once known only for Naxal influence now stands as a hope for transformation. Given permanent sports academies and training centres, the youth of Narayanpur region can rise and redefine it as a hub of sports in Chhattisgarh.