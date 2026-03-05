ETV Bharat / sports

Baroda Cricket Association Election Row: Gujarat High Court To Deliver Verdict On March 16

Ballot papers from the BCA elections must remain sealed until the Gujarat High Court announces its final verdict. ( ETV Bharat )

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court heard a petition related to the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) elections on Monday. The matter was taken up before Justice Niral Mehta. While the court was expected to deliver its verdict today, March 5, the final judgment will now be announced on March 16.

Due to this delay, the court-ordered interim arrangement will remain in effect for now. This means the current BCA committee will function only as a caretaker, handling day-to-day operations, but it will not be allowed to take any major or policy-related decisions until the verdict.

The High Court also clarified that all ballot papers used in the election must be kept safe until the final judgment is delivered, and the election results cannot be declared without the court’s permission.

Petition Filed Challenging Election Process

The petition was filed in the Gujarat High Court by Vadodara residents Pradeepsinh Solanki and Ramchandra Prajapati. In their plea, they named the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the BCA, and former cricketer Kiran More, along with Amul Jikar, Anant Indulkar and Amar Patiwale, as respondents.

According to the petitioners, the elections were held for key posts in the association, including the presidency, secretaryship and treasurer.

Dispute Over The Eligibility Of Candidates

The petitioners argued that, under a 2022 Supreme Court ruling, any individual who has held office for nine years is automatically ineligible to run for office. Additionally, after two consecutive terms, a three-year cooling-off period is mandatory.

Based on these provisions, the petitioners submitted a representation to the election officer seeking to declare Kiran More, Amul Jikar, Anant Indulkar and Amar Patiwale ineligible. However, they alleged that the election officer did not take any decision on their objections and proceeded to release the final list of candidates.