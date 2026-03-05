Baroda Cricket Association Election Row: Gujarat High Court To Deliver Verdict On March 16
While reserving its verdict on the election petition, the court allowed the committee to handle routine work but barred it from taking major policy decisions.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court heard a petition related to the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) elections on Monday. The matter was taken up before Justice Niral Mehta. While the court was expected to deliver its verdict today, March 5, the final judgment will now be announced on March 16.
Due to this delay, the court-ordered interim arrangement will remain in effect for now. This means the current BCA committee will function only as a caretaker, handling day-to-day operations, but it will not be allowed to take any major or policy-related decisions until the verdict.
The High Court also clarified that all ballot papers used in the election must be kept safe until the final judgment is delivered, and the election results cannot be declared without the court’s permission.
Petition Filed Challenging Election Process
The petition was filed in the Gujarat High Court by Vadodara residents Pradeepsinh Solanki and Ramchandra Prajapati. In their plea, they named the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the BCA, and former cricketer Kiran More, along with Amul Jikar, Anant Indulkar and Amar Patiwale, as respondents.
According to the petitioners, the elections were held for key posts in the association, including the presidency, secretaryship and treasurer.
Dispute Over The Eligibility Of Candidates
The petitioners argued that, under a 2022 Supreme Court ruling, any individual who has held office for nine years is automatically ineligible to run for office. Additionally, after two consecutive terms, a three-year cooling-off period is mandatory.
Based on these provisions, the petitioners submitted a representation to the election officer seeking to declare Kiran More, Amul Jikar, Anant Indulkar and Amar Patiwale ineligible. However, they alleged that the election officer did not take any decision on their objections and proceeded to release the final list of candidates.
BCA’s Argument In Court
The BCA told the court that the necessary amendments to its Memorandum of Association had already been made in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions.
The association further argued that there is an Ombudsman mechanism to address disputes, led by former Kerala High Court Chief Justice AJ Desai. For this reason, BCA contended, the petitioners had other legal remedies available and should not have approached the High Court directly.
Court’s Observations
The petitioners countered that the BCCI and the BCA cannot be considered entirely private bodies, as the national cricket body exercises complete control over organising the sport in India and must comply with the Supreme Court's directions.
The Gujarat High Court, in its preliminary observations, noted that the BCCI and the BCA are not purely private institutions, as representatives of the Baroda Cricket Association are also part of the national cricket body.
The court further observed that scrutiny in the election process cannot be treated as a mere mechanical exercise. If allegations of irregularities are raised, the court cannot remain a silent spectator. However, since the election process has already been conducted, it cannot be stopped at this time.
The final verdict in the case will be delivered on March 16. Until then, the results of the BCA elections remain uncertain.
