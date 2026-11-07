ETV Bharat / sports

No Hardik Pandya As Baroda Announce 15-Member Squad For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026

File Photo: Hardik Pandya ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Hardik Pandya's return to competitive cricket has been further delayed after he was not named in the Baroda squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. A 15-member squad for the tournament starting on November 14 was revealed on Saturday, and the star all-rounder was not named in the roster. His brother, Krunal Pandya, has been named as the captain of the squad.

The Mumbai Indians all-rounder made his last appearance in a competitive match on May 24, 2026. His prolonged absence has raised further questions about his availability for the international side. The ODI World Cup is scheduled to take place in South Africa next year, and so Pandya’s availability will be crucial for the team.

Hardik was initially included in the India A squad for the home one-day series against Australia A in October, but a shin injury forced him to withdraw from the selection. His rehabilitation is taking place at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Hardik’s last match for India The Indian all-rounder played his last match for India during the T20 World Cup 2026. The final against New Zealand was his last international appearance, and he has been on the sidelines since then. Hardik was expected to be included in the series against New Zealand, but there is still a concern over his fitness, and it remains to be seen when he will return to the national fold fully fit.