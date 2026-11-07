No Hardik Pandya As Baroda Announce 15-Member Squad For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026
Hardik Pandya’s return to competitive cricket has been delayed further as he has not been included in Baroda's SMAT squad.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hardik Pandya's return to competitive cricket has been further delayed after he was not named in the Baroda squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. A 15-member squad for the tournament starting on November 14 was revealed on Saturday, and the star all-rounder was not named in the roster. His brother, Krunal Pandya, has been named as the captain of the squad.
The Mumbai Indians all-rounder made his last appearance in a competitive match on May 24, 2026. His prolonged absence has raised further questions about his availability for the international side. The ODI World Cup is scheduled to take place in South Africa next year, and so Pandya’s availability will be crucial for the team.
Baroda Squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026. https://t.co/3uWncD8GWq— Kaushik (@kaushiktweetz) November 7, 2026
Hardik was initially included in the India A squad for the home one-day series against Australia A in October, but a shin injury forced him to withdraw from the selection. His rehabilitation is taking place at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
Hardik’s last match for India
The Indian all-rounder played his last match for India during the T20 World Cup 2026. The final against New Zealand was his last international appearance, and he has been on the sidelines since then. Hardik was expected to be included in the series against New Zealand, but there is still a concern over his fitness, and it remains to be seen when he will return to the national fold fully fit.
HARDIK PANDYA LEFT OUT OF SMAT! ❌ Hardik Pandya was not included in Baroda's 15-member squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. https://t.co/1wBRM0htgR— Danish (@BhttDNSH100) November 7, 2026
The team management wants to keep Hardik fit for the ODI World Cup 2027, and so his workload is likely to be managed accordingly.
Baroda will kick off their SMAT campaign against Chandigarh in Mumbai on November 14. The squad include several established names like wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, Deepak Hooda and fast bowler Rasikh Salam.
Baroda squad for SMAT 2026
Krunal Pandya (C), Atit Sheth (VC), Deepak Hooda, Shivalik Sharma, Shashwat Rawat, Amit Passi (WK), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Bhanu Pania, Mahesh Pithiya, Parikshit Patidar, Hemant Punde, Raj Limbani, Rasik Dar, Rasikh Salam, Dhruv B, Safvan Patel.
Standby: Chintal Gandhi, Priyanshu Moliya