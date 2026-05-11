La Liga: Barcelona Lift Their 29th Tournament Title, Beating Real Madrid In El Clasico
Barcelona clinched their 29th La Liga title, beating Real Madrid by 2-0 at Spotify Camp Nou.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 10:32 AM IST
Hyderabad: FC Barcelona continued their domination in the history of the La Liga, winning the tournament for the 29th time by beating Real Madrid 2-0 at the Spotify Camp Nou. With the triumph, the Spanish giants won the title with three more matches to go.
Star forward Lamine Yamal was missing from the lineup due to an injury, and so Marcus Rashford started on the right. Also, Rashford stepped up after getting a spot in the starting XI and stunned the visitors with a brilliant free-kick in the 9th minute. He produced a curled effort which beat goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who got a slight touch on the ball.
Congratulations @FCBarcelona !— LALIGA English (@LaLigaEN) May 10, 2026
The titlerace is over pic.twitter.com/ncqoYm5RK0
Barca then extended their lead with a second goal in the 18th minute through Ferran Torres, who provided a clean finish to a slick attacking move created by Dani Olmo. Both the goal scorers dedicated their goals to the Barcelona manager Hansi Flick.
Notably, this is only the second time that the winner of the La Liga has been determined by the result of the El Clásico.
Real Madrid’s struggles
Real are experiencing a turbulent campaign. The tensions within the squad emerged with an altercation between Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde earlier in the week. After the altercation, Valverde was ruled out of the Classico. The team also missed the services of Kylian Mbappe, Arda Guler and Valverde, who have a reputation for creating chances and finishing them to write name on the scoresheet.
CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/8RKE2RPeb3— LALIGA English (@LaLigaEN) May 10, 2026
Will Rashford stay permanently at Barcelona?
Rashford has scored 14 goals and 14 assists in the season so far across all competitions from 47 appearances. Although he has started only 24 matches for the club after arriving on loan from Manchester United, he asplayed a key role for them.
"I don't know. I'm not a magician, but if I was I would stay at Barcelona. We will see. Football is unpredictable but for now, I will just enjoy it, live in the moment and reassess at the end of the season and see what is possible,” Rashford said after the fixture.
It will now be interesting to see whether Barcelona will activate the £28m release clause option to sign him permanently.