ETV Bharat / sports

La Liga: Barcelona Lift Their 29th Tournament Title, Beating Real Madrid In El Clasico

Hyderabad: FC Barcelona continued their domination in the history of the La Liga, winning the tournament for the 29th time by beating Real Madrid 2-0 at the Spotify Camp Nou. With the triumph, the Spanish giants won the title with three more matches to go.

Star forward Lamine Yamal was missing from the lineup due to an injury, and so Marcus Rashford started on the right. Also, Rashford stepped up after getting a spot in the starting XI and stunned the visitors with a brilliant free-kick in the 9th minute. He produced a curled effort which beat goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who got a slight touch on the ball.

Barca then extended their lead with a second goal in the 18th minute through Ferran Torres, who provided a clean finish to a slick attacking move created by Dani Olmo. Both the goal scorers dedicated their goals to the Barcelona manager Hansi Flick.

Notably, this is only the second time that the winner of the La Liga has been determined by the result of the El Clásico.