ETV Bharat / sports

Barcelona Overcomes 10-Man Atletico And Boosts La Liga Lead After Real Madrid Loses

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, top is tackled and fouled by Atletico Madrid's Nico Gonzalez, who receives a second yellow card and is then sent off during a La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain, Saturday ( AP )

Madrid: Barcelona came from behind away from home to beat 10-man Atletico Madrid 2-1 and take a big step toward winning La Liga after Real Madrid lost at Mallorca on Saturday.

It was the first of three matches between the teams in 10 days. Barcelona and Atletico will meet twice more in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. They also met in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey in February and March when Atletico advanced to the final 4-3 on aggregate. The Spanish rivals will face each other five times in less than two months.

"We are happy with the victory," Barcelona's Dani Olmo said. "We hadn't forgotten the last Copa match here ... we wanted to win and get the three points, which were very important."

Robert Lewandowski scored the decider in the 87th minute with his shoulder from a parried save by the Atletico goalkeeper. Barcelona, which has won eight of its last nine games in all competitions, has a seven-point lead over Madrid, which lost at Mallorca 2-1 earlier.

Atletico, 19 points off the lead in fourth place, opened the scoring at Metropolitano Stadium through Giuliano Simeone in the 39th. Marcus Rashford equalized in the 42nd, and Atletico went a man down in first-half stoppage time when Nico González was sent off for a second yellow card. "We played a good game," Atletico coach Diego Simeone said. "We have to focus on the Champions League game now."

The winning goal was almost by accident. João Cancelo made a nice run through the left side of the area with a couple of cutback moves to get past defenders but his shot was parried by keeper Juan Muso and rebounded in off Lewandowski's shoulder. Barcelona has 301 official goals in 107 matches under coach Hansi Flick.