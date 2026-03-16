ETV Bharat / sports

PAK vs BAN 3rd ODI: Bangladesh Secure Series Win Against Pakistan After 11 Years

Pakistan suffered a heavy defeat in the first match, then bounced back in the second with a win, but were unable to win the decider. It was a morale-boosting victory for Bangladesh after a disappointing campaign in the T20 World Cup.

Hyderabad: Pakistan's poor form in international cricket continued as they lost the third and final match of the ODI series by 11 runs on Sunday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. Bangladesh secured a 2-1 series win with the triumph over Pakistan, and the latter suffered another disappointment after the Super 8 exit in the T20 World Cup. Notably, Bangladesh beat Pakistan in a bilateral series played in 2015, where they secured a clean sweep in the third match.

Bangladesh posted a decent 290/5 in their 50 overs after being invited to bat first. Tanzid Hasan scored his maiden ODI century with a knock of a run-a-ball 107 laced with seven fours and seven sixes. He reached the milestone with a six against Salman Agha.

Litton Das chipped in with 41, Najmul Hossain Shanto added 27, while Towhid Hridoy was unbeaten on 48. Also, Pakistan bowled 15 wides, which boosted the total. Haris Rauf was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Abrar Ahmed and Shaheen Afridi took one wicket each.

Chasing a target of 291, Pakistan suffered early blows as Sahibzada Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat were dismissed for six runs each. Salman Agha played a valiant knock, scoring 106 runs from 98 deliveries. Saad Masood and Shaheen Afridi contributed with a knock of 38 and 37 runs respectively. However, their efforts were not good enough to help the team cross the finishing line.

14 runs were needed in the final over, and Rishad Hossain dismissed Shaheen Afridi to emerge triumphant in the match and series. Taskin Ahmed was the standout bowler for the Bangladesh side, taking four wickets. Mustafizur Rahman scalped three wickets while Nahid Rana picked two. Pakistan were eventually bundled out for 279, falling 11 runs short of the target.