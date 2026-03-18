Bangladesh Sports Ministry To Review T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott Stance
Bangladesh sports minister Anamul Haque has ordered a probe into the country's boycott of the T20 World Cup 2026.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 3:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bangladesh sports minister Aminul Haque is planning to review the country’s decision to boycott the T20 World Cup 2026. He has said that the second committee he will form will review the boycott stance and assess the boycott call if the withdrawal results in failure of the sports diplomacy, according to a report by news agency IANS.
Bangladesh’s decision to boycott the T20 World Cup came after Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from the Indian Premier League. The ICC rejected the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) request to relocate their matches outside India. Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the tournament after this.
Haque said that the committee will analyse why the sports diplomacy of the country fell short.
"We will try to find out why we didn't go to the World Cup. We have to understand why our sports diplomacy fell short. We will form an investigation committee on this subject after Eid. We have to strengthen our sports diplomacy and make sure we don't repeat this mistake in the future."
ICC to decide BCB’s future?
Earlier, the sports ministry decided to form an investigation committee on March 11 to review allegations about irregularities, abuse and manipulation of power during the BCB election held last year. The move drew a sharp reaction from BCB, saying that the formation of the committee is an interference from the government. Haque stated that he will discuss the whole issue with ICC after the committee submits their report within 15 working days.
"We are all aware of direct interference from our previous government in the BCB elections last year," Haque said. "I have spoken about it on a number of occasions. Following allegations from Dhaka clubs and the districts, we have formed an investigation committee. I will read their report, but my next step will come after I have spoken to the ICC,” he said.