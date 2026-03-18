ETV Bharat / sports

Bangladesh Sports Ministry To Review T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott Stance

Hyderabad: Bangladesh sports minister Aminul Haque is planning to review the country’s decision to boycott the T20 World Cup 2026. He has said that the second committee he will form will review the boycott stance and assess the boycott call if the withdrawal results in failure of the sports diplomacy, according to a report by news agency IANS.

Bangladesh’s decision to boycott the T20 World Cup came after Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from the Indian Premier League. The ICC rejected the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) request to relocate their matches outside India. Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the tournament after this.

Haque said that the committee will analyse why the sports diplomacy of the country fell short.

"We will try to find out why we didn't go to the World Cup. We have to understand why our sports diplomacy fell short. We will form an investigation committee on this subject after Eid. We have to strengthen our sports diplomacy and make sure we don't repeat this mistake in the future."