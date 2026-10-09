ETV Bharat / sports

Pakistan Out, Bangladesh In: Major Shake Up Takes Place In Participants Lineup In Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

Pakistan hockey team ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The strained political relations between India and Pakistan also often affects the sporties ties. Both the countries are usually reluctant to play on each other’s soil and another such incident has culminated in Pakistan’s exit. The sport is hockey this time and the tournament is the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy. Pakistan is replaced by Bangladesh in the six-team competition.

Why did Pakistan pull out?

The tournament is set to take place from October 27 to November 5 in Jalandhar and Mohali. According to the media reports, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) had requested a neutral venue for Pakistan's matches due to political and bilateral tensions. However, their request was rejected by Hockey India and the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF). Jalandhar will host all the league stage matches at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium. The Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali will host the knockout fixtures. Pakistan hockey team (AFP) Pakistan withdrawing from tournament in India