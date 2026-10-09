Pakistan Out, Bangladesh In: Major Shake Up Takes Place In Participants Lineup In Asian Hockey Champions Trophy
Pakistan has pulled out from the 2026 Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in India after their request for a neutral venue was rejected
Published : October 9, 2026 at 11:03 AM IST
Hyderabad: The strained political relations between India and Pakistan also often affects the sporties ties. Both the countries are usually reluctant to play on each other’s soil and another such incident has culminated in Pakistan’s exit. The sport is hockey this time and the tournament is the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy. Pakistan is replaced by Bangladesh in the six-team competition.
Why did Pakistan pull out?
The tournament is set to take place from October 27 to November 5 in Jalandhar and Mohali. According to the media reports, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) had requested a neutral venue for Pakistan's matches due to political and bilateral tensions. However, their request was rejected by Hockey India and the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF).
Jalandhar will host all the league stage matches at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium. The Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali will host the knockout fixtures.
Pakistan withdrawing from tournament in India
This is the latest incident where Pakistan had pulled out from an event being hosted by India. Earlier, Pakistan had skipped the Asia Cup while their junior team withdrew from the 2025 Junior World Cup.
India dominant force in the Asian Champions Trophy
India have dominated the tournament winning the e title four times after the competition began in 2011. The team also have a shared title as the final of the 2018 edition in Muscat was cancelled due to rain.
List of winners
|Year
|Host
|Winner
|Runner-up
|2011
|Ordos, China
|India
|Pakistan
|2012
|Doha, Qatar
|Pakistan
|India
|2013
|Kakamigahara, Japan
|Pakistan
|Japan
|2016
|Kuantan, Malaysia
|India
|Pakistan
|2018
|Muscat, Oman
|India & Pakistan (Joint winners)
|—
|2021
|Dhaka, Bangladesh
|South Korea
|Japan
|2023
|Chennai, India
|India
|Malaysia
|2024
|Hulunbuir, China
|India
|China
|2025
|Rajgir, India
|India
|South Korea