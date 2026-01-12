ETV Bharat / sports

Father-Son Duo Script History By Playing For Same Team In Bangladesh Premier League

Hyderabad: Star Afghanistan cricketer Mohammad Nabi and his son Hassan Eisakhil scripted history while playing in the Bangladesh Premier League. They became the first father-son duo to bat together in the top-tier T20 league. The record came on the back of an impressive innings in the BPL fixture.

Eisakhil scored 92 during his stay at the crease for Noakhali Express against Dhaka Capitals in Sylhet. It was the first league match for Eisakhil in the overseas franchise league after making a competitive debut three years ago. He was handed an opportunity by the franchise as they made multiple changes to the side after conceding six straight defeats. Eisakhil was the 20th player used by the franchise, and he made an impact as soon as he was fielded in the lineup.

In an emotional moment, Nabi presented the team cap to his son. The 19-year-old repaid the faith shown in him with a composed and aggressive innings laced with seven fours and five sixes from 60 deliveries. He was part of the two crucial partnerships for Naoakhali. He first stitched a 101-run opening stand and then added 53 runs for the fourth wicket with his father.