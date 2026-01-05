Bangladesh Orders Indefinite Ban On IPL Broadcast After Mustafizur Rahman Row
The Bangladesh government said 'no reasonable or justified explanation' was provided by BCCI for removing Mustafizur Rahman.
New Delhi: The Bangladesh interim government has ordered an indefinite ban on the telecast of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, which is scheduled to start on March 26, in the wake of the controversy surrounding the release of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad.
In a statement issued by the country's TV-2 wing of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, it was stated that the directive by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to have Mustafizur released from the KKR squad for the upcoming IPL had come to the government's attention.
Signed by assistant secretary Mohammad Firoz Khan, the statement noted that no reason was communicated for the decision behind Mustafizur's exclusion, adding that it had caused distress among the people of Bangladesh.
"It has come to notice that the Board of Control for Cricket in India has directed the exclusion of Bangladeshi cricketer Mr Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL), scheduled to commence on March 26, 2026. No reasonable or justified explanation for such a decision by the Indian cricket board is known, and this decision has caused pain, distress and anger among the people of Bangladesh," the government order of Bangladesh said.
"In this context, a decision has been taken regarding the broadcast of IPL matches...A request has been made to stop the promotion/broadcast of all games and events of the Indian Premier League (IPL) until further orders," the statement added.
On Sunday, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) formally requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to relocate their 2026 Men's T20 World Cup matches from India to alternative venues, citing "safety and security" concerns.
The developments follow the announcement by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) that they had removed Mustafizur from their IPL 2026 roster in response to a directive from the BCCI regarding atrocities committed against minorities in Bangladesh.
KKR's decision followed BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia's statement that the cricket board had instructed the IPL franchise to release the Bangladesh pacer "due to the recent developments".
