ETV Bharat / sports

Bangladesh Orders Indefinite Ban On IPL Broadcast After Mustafizur Rahman Row

New Delhi: The Bangladesh interim government has ordered an indefinite ban on the telecast of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, which is scheduled to start on March 26, in the wake of the controversy surrounding the release of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad.

In a statement issued by the country's TV-2 wing of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, it was stated that the directive by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to have Mustafizur released from the KKR squad for the upcoming IPL had come to the government's attention.

Signed by assistant secretary Mohammad Firoz Khan, the statement noted that no reason was communicated for the decision behind Mustafizur's exclusion, adding that it had caused distress among the people of Bangladesh.

"It has come to notice that the Board of Control for Cricket in India has directed the exclusion of Bangladeshi cricketer Mr Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL), scheduled to commence on March 26, 2026. No reasonable or justified explanation for such a decision by the Indian cricket board is known, and this decision has caused pain, distress and anger among the people of Bangladesh," the government order of Bangladesh said.