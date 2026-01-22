Bangladesh Cricket Board Says Team Won't Play T20 World Cup In India
Bangladesh sports advisor Asif Nazrul said he expects the ICC to provide justice by allowing the team to play in Sri Lanka.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST|
Updated : January 22, 2026 at 5:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday made it clear that the team won't play the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India, which is scheduled to begin from February 7, 2026.
The BCB, however, said they are "still hopeful of justice from the International Cricket Council (ICC)". The BCB said the security risk regarding playing in India remains unchanged.
Bangladesh sports advisor Asif Nazrul said he expects the ICC to provide justice by allowing the team to play in Sri Lanka. "If ICC fails to accommodate us, it will be a significant loss to world cricket and a failure for the host country," Nazrul said.
It now paves the way for Scotland, who are most likely to play in the marquee tournament. The ICC had rejected Bangladesh’s request to relocate their matches in India for the T20 World Cup 2026. The team were scheduled to play their matches at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
The decision was taken after an ICC Board meeting on Wednesday, 21 January, via video conference to discuss the issue. ICC said that the decision was taken after assessing all the security measures. They also mentioned that any changes would ‘jeopardise the sanctity of future ICC events’.
An ICC spokesperson had said: "Over the past several weeks, the ICC has engaged with the BCB in sustained and constructive dialogue, with the clear objective of enabling Bangladesh's participation in the tournament. During this period, the ICC has shared detailed inputs, including independent security assessments, comprehensive venue-level security plans and formal assurances from the host authorities, all of which consistently concluded that there is no credible or verifiable threat to the safety or security of the Bangladesh team in India."
"Despite these efforts, the BCB maintained its position, repeatedly linking its participation in the tournament to a single, isolated and unrelated development concerning one of its player’s involvement in a domestic league. This linkage has no bearing on the tournament’s security framework or the conditions governing participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup," the spokesperson added.
"The ICC’s venue and scheduling decisions are guided by objective threat assessments, host guarantees, and the tournament’s agreed terms of participation, which apply uniformly to all 20 competing nations. In the absence of any independent security findings that materially compromise the safety of the Bangladesh team, the ICC is unable to relocate fixtures. Doing so would carry significant logistical and scheduling consequences for other teams and fans worldwide, and would also create far-reaching precedent-related challenges that risk undermining the neutrality, fairness, and integrity of ICC governance," the spokesperson said.
According to the spokesperson, the ICC remains committed to acting in good faith, upholding consistent standards, and safeguarding the collective interests of the global game.
The impasse between the BCB and the ICC started soon after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the Indian Premier League franchise, decided to release Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman from its squad for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league following a directive from the Board of Cricket for Control in India (BCCI).
The KKR, in a statement issued shortly after the BCCI asked the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise to release the Bangladesh pacer, said the "release has been carried out following due process and consultations".
A day after Mustifizur was released from the KKR squad, BCB formally requested the ICC to consider relocating all of Bangladesh’s matches related to the T20 World Cup to a venue outside India.
In a media release, BCB had stated that it had reviewed the situation in detail, "taking into account developments over the last 24 hours and expressed deep concern over the overall circumstances surrounding the participation of the Bangladesh National Team in matches scheduled to be played in India."
BCB had told ICC that its Board of Directors resolved that the Bangladesh National Team would not travel to India for the tournament under the current conditions.
The BCB and ICC then held a series of talks but the world cricket governing body did not bow before Bangladesh and stuck to the schedule of the marquee tournament, which was announced in Mumbai in the presence of ICC Chairman Jay Shah, cricketers Rohit Sharma, Harmapreet Kaur and Suryakumar Yadav.
Read More
Firm ICC Stand Sets Good Precedent Of Tackling Geopolitical Frictions
ICC Rejects Bangladesh’s Venue Shift Request for Matches In T20 World Cup 2026
KKR Releases Pacer Mustafizur Rahman After BCCI Directive Amid Bangladesh-IPL Row
Day After Mustafizur's IPL Snub, Bangladesh Refuse To Travel To India For T20 World Cup