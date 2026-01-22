ETV Bharat / sports

Bangladesh Cricket Board Says Team Won't Play T20 World Cup In India

Hyderabad: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday made it clear that the team won't play the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India, which is scheduled to begin from February 7, 2026.

The BCB, however, said they are "still hopeful of justice from the International Cricket Council (ICC)". The BCB said the security risk regarding playing in India remains unchanged.

Bangladesh sports advisor Asif Nazrul said he expects the ICC to provide justice by allowing the team to play in Sri Lanka. "If ICC fails to accommodate us, it will be a significant loss to world cricket and a failure for the host country," Nazrul said.

It now paves the way for Scotland, who are most likely to play in the marquee tournament. The ICC had rejected Bangladesh’s request to relocate their matches in India for the T20 World Cup 2026. The team were scheduled to play their matches at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The decision was taken after an ICC Board meeting on Wednesday, 21 January, via video conference to discuss the issue. ICC said that the decision was taken after assessing all the security measures. They also mentioned that any changes would ‘jeopardise the sanctity of future ICC events’.

An ICC spokesperson had said: "Over the past several weeks, the ICC has engaged with the BCB in sustained and constructive dialogue, with the clear objective of enabling Bangladesh's participation in the tournament. During this period, the ICC has shared detailed inputs, including independent security assessments, comprehensive venue-level security plans and formal assurances from the host authorities, all of which consistently concluded that there is no credible or verifiable threat to the safety or security of the Bangladesh team in India."

"Despite these efforts, the BCB maintained its position, repeatedly linking its participation in the tournament to a single, isolated and unrelated development concerning one of its player’s involvement in a domestic league. This linkage has no bearing on the tournament’s security framework or the conditions governing participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup," the spokesperson added.

"The ICC’s venue and scheduling decisions are guided by objective threat assessments, host guarantees, and the tournament’s agreed terms of participation, which apply uniformly to all 20 competing nations. In the absence of any independent security findings that materially compromise the safety of the Bangladesh team, the ICC is unable to relocate fixtures. Doing so would carry significant logistical and scheduling consequences for other teams and fans worldwide, and would also create far-reaching precedent-related challenges that risk undermining the neutrality, fairness, and integrity of ICC governance," the spokesperson said.